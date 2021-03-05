MERIDIAN — Patrick Connor hoped everything would be wrapped up in one night.
The public hearing for his 128-acre Prescott Ridge project in northwest Meridian took place on Feb. 23 and Connor, the project’s developer, anticipated a final answer from the city council.
But after Connor presented the development, the city council unanimously delayed a vote on it until April 13. Council members repeatedly mentioned the “elephant in the room.” They were referring to SB 1108, a bill proposed by Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell that is intended to reduce property taxes.
The bill has been criticized by local governments because it limits them to recognizing 75% of new construction in their property tax budgets each year, and 75% of annexation (except for a fire protection district, which was included in a recent amendment), rather than 100% of both.
As a result of uncertainty around its budget, the Meridian City Council chose to delay annexations into the city for six weeks while the bill is being considered in the state Legislature. That leaves developers like Connor in limbo. The bill was scheduled for a full Senate vote this week, but that was delayed until Monday.
“We heard about the bill but we were surprised the pause happened,” Connor said. “… We were hoping to have a decision and some more discussion about our project with the city and hopefully move forward with it last week, but we are affected by this pause.”
While Connor already experienced having a project pushed back, other developers may end up in similar situations.
The city councils in Nampa and Caldwell have discussed taking a similar pause as Meridian.
The local governments have frequently raised the idea that they want growth to pay for growth, not just 75% of it.
"The delay to our project is unfortunate, but I totally understand the situation that the cities are in the middle of,” Connor said. “I hope that they can continue to work with state legislators to solve this important issue."
Bill Rauer, executive officer for the Building Contractors Association of Southwestern Idaho, said his association opposes the bill because of the possibilities of restricting a city’s budget.
But his group also is affected by projects being delayed waiting for the legislative process to play out.
“We’re frustrated in that we’re in a position we’re an ally in some ways with the cities in opposition to the bill,” Rauer said, “yet we’re caught with them slowing down the approval process. That’s the awkwardness. … We’re in opposition against the bill so things don’t get slowed down, but they’re getting slowed down anyway.”
Both Rauer and Connor recognized challenges come in areas experiencing rapid growth such as the Treasure Valley. They’re hopeful for a resolution so construction projects can resume.
Meridian’s city council members said potential budget cuts could affect essential services. Approving new projects, such as Connor’s Prescott Ridge development, would further strain resources, they said. The development has plans for 317 single-family homes, 38 townhomes, 14 multi-family homes and a medical campus.
Connor said he’s unsure how the delay affects costs for the project.
“It’s not your fault and we don’t want to be in this position,” Councilwoman Liz Strader said Feb. 23, “but that is a big struggle for me right now with not understanding fully what will happen with this legislation.”
While the bill’s future is up in the air, Rauer said developers are caught in the middle.
“(We’re) not happy about developments being delayed where home prices are getting a lot of upward pressure, including unprecedented demand and unprecedented inventory to sell,” Rauer said. “It’s a very awkward position for developers to be in.”