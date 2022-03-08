CALDWELL — The conversation will be less one-sided soon; that is the message Canyon County officials reiterated at a public community input meeting Monday night that focused largely on the allegations against Commissioner Leslie Van Beek, referred to in a letter signed by eight of the nine county elected officials in late January.
The letter called on Van Beek to resign, citing conduct unbecoming of an elected official, but not offering much in the way of detail, as previously reported by the Idaho Press. Van Beek wrote her own letter in response, claiming she has done nothing wrong, and noting that her actions may be unpopular because they are disrupting how things are usually done at the county.
Van Beek also called for a public hearing to fully air out the officials’ grievances, and emailed both the letter published by the elected officials and her own to news outlets.
At Monday’s meeting, Commissioner Keri Smith acknowledged that many attendees came to the meeting in hopes of learning more about the situation, but that this would not be possible.
“I think we all, myself and Leslie included, want more information to be released,” Smith said, “but doing so at this time would put the county and its taxpayers at greater risk because a number of allegations in the letter are connected to pending litigation involving the county, including personnel concerns, and that is why we need to be careful.”
In the month since the letters circulated, community members have called for a public meeting to take place to discuss the letter's claims and have filed public records requests about the letter's publication. People filled the commissioner’s meeting room at the Canyon County Court House to capacity Monday night, with some listening to the meeting’s proceedings standing in the hallway.
Ahead of comments from the public, Van Beek asked to read a statement into the record.
“Recognizing that you’re taking opportunities away, this was for the community to provide input, and you’re taking away time from them?” Smith asked.
“I understand,” Van Beek said, before reading her statement.
In the statement, Van Beek described how she has come to realize that her initiatives threaten the status quo in Canyon County, including her efforts to post details on agenda items that come before the county and expenses from county officials.
“I have been heavily criticized, ostracized, and met with hostility for questioning expenses such as valet parking, custom framed artwork, seating upgrades on airline flights, travel budgets, contingency funds, additional pay, and unbudgeted items presented for payment,” Van Beek said.
“It has been clearly communicated to me that once your tax dollars have been allocated to any elected official in the county, commissioners and taxpayers no longer have the right to question how some members of the electorate spend your money, and to that I object,” Van Beek said.
When Van Beek could not complete her statement in the allotted speaking time, she asked permission to finish. After a brief back and forth between Smith and Van Beek, and county Clerk Chris Yamamoto suggesting that Van Beek be allowed to finish, Van Beek continued with her statement.
Van Beek called the letter asking her to resign “slanderous,” saying it reflects more on the character of the elected officials who signed it than it does on her.
“If my desire to prioritize you, the citizens of Canyon County, is what my fellow elected officials have stated is ‘a lack of confidence in my ability to productively contribute perspective or leadership on any issue of significance,’ than I submit to you that they have lost the vision of good government, that they have abused their authority, and that they may be the elected official who needs to resign so that Canyon County is represented by elected officials who want to represent you, the people,” Van Beek said.
Following Van Beek’s statement, Smith reiterated that Van Beek’s actions put the county in a difficult position.
“We have a pending lawsuit against the county right now for $1 million on the way that she treated an employee,” Smith said.
The county was served with a notice of a tort claim that alleged that Van Beek, as well as Smith, and other county officials had broken the resignation, severance, and release agreement of the county’s former human resources director, Sue Baumgart, and said denigrating things about her, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
At the meeting, Smith alleged that in another incident, Van Beek told an employee that a certain developer wanted him fired, but if the employee changed an ordinance for her, she would protect him.
“We have a very big concern with the way she leads our employees, and it’s sad,” Smith said.
County staff have been working on fulfilling public records requests submitted by the public, Yamamoto said. Once that information has been released, everyone will know “both sides of the story,” he said.
Kim Yanecko, a Nampa resident, is one person who has made such requests, including for any communications about the drafting of the letter calling for Van Beek’s resignation. In a later phone call with the Idaho Press, Yanecko expressed disappointment that the county has yet to release the records, noting that it has taken longer than the 10 days required by law. She hopes there will still be a meeting dedicated to discussing the letters and behavior of the elected officials. It will take longer than the hour usually assigned to a community input meeting, she said.
Staff have been working on combing through 6,000 emails, said Joe Decker, the county’s public information officer, via email. He imagines that the earliest the records would be released is later this week, but thinks it could get pushed into next week, he said.