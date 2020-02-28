CALDWELL — Destination Caldwell CEO Keri Smith-Sigman has announced a run for Canyon County commissioner.
Smith-Sigman is running as a Republican in District 2, a seat currently held by Commissioner Tom Dale, who is not seeking reelection.
Her campaign will focus on "fiscally responsible ways to manage growth, business development and economic prosperity," according to her press release.
Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas announced Thursday his endorsement of Smith-Sigman.
“The things that have happened under Keri’s leadership are absolutely amazing. I know that she will take that same vision, dedication, passion and leadership that she has displayed in the City of Caldwell and she will use the same tenacity as a County Commissioner,” Nancolas said in a prepared statement.
As CEO of Destination Caldwell, Smith-Sigman oversees the day-to-day operations of Indian Creek Plaza in downtown Caldwell, as well as events. She has worked closely with Nancolas around the revitalization of downtown Caldwell, her press release said.
Smith-Sigman will be on the May 19 primary ballot.
In District 1, incumbent Commissioner Leslie Van Beek, a Republican, is seeking reelection.