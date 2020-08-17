BOISE — Despite concerns from some students, Boise State University will likely extend its contract with the Boise Police Department for the fifth and final year possible.
The move comes at the recommendation of the Law Enforcement Services Contract Review Committee, according to a letter the committee sent to university leadership. In doing so, the committee considered concerns from the Inclusive Excellence Student Council, which has made policing one of its top priorities for this year, according to Greg Hahn, spokesman for the university.
“As far as I have been able to discern the discussion is largely driven by national concerns about policing in general, and not by any major concerns about Boise Police," Hahn said over email Friday. "I think the committee and other leaders have solicited and then heard about individual concerns about demeanor or particular interactions, but nothing that has risen to a formal complaint that I know of."
Twitter and Instagram messages to the Inclusive Excellence Student Council were not returned Monday.
At least some students have recently posted on social media asking people to call someone other than the Boise Police Department if an incident arises.
“For the sake of the most vulnerable in our campus community, find alternatives you can call and find them now before crises arrive,” one student wrote on Instagram, posting a link to alternatives.
The Idaho Press reached out to the student, who said an inquiry should be directed to the student council.
The eight-person contract review committee, which included university faculty as well as Angel Cantu, president of Associated Students of Boise State University, wrote in an Aug. 7 letter to BSU President Marlene Tromp the decision “is one that we did not take lightly.”
“While we understand that there is much room for improvement, the limited amount of time before the current term of the contract expires (less than two months) makes it nearly impossible for Boise State to plan and prepare for continuing public safety operations without the support of the Boise Police,” the letter continues.
The committee, however, recommended the formation of a new committee to “continue this work to outline what policing looks like on campus, what additional training and education those officers should have to provide the highest level of service to our campus, how transparency in use of force and other data can be increased, and what (if any) contract will look like after this one expires.”
The Boise Police Department and the university renegotiate contracts periodically; they aren't always five-year stretches. The department has policed the campus for at least 15 years, said department spokeswoman Haley Williams.
According to the contract, the final two years of the current five-year contract are optional. From Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2021, the university will pay the city $1.3 million, according to the contract.
Hahn wrote to the Idaho Press he believed one of the options the committee would consider would be the formation of a Boise State University police department, but the concept is far from certain.
The committee outlined its logic for renewing the contract, and also the pitfalls of not having a contract with the Boise Police Department. The biggest danger would be a loss of control over what policing looks like on campus, according to the letter. Right now, the school can make adjustments to the contract it has with the department to change what the police response looks like on campus, but it wouldn’t be able to do so without a contract.
Additionally, the committee felt the Boise State University Department of Public Safety needs the help of the Boise Police Department. Currently, the radio system used by campus departments is antiquated, having been constructed in 1984, and last updated in 2003.
“It is only a matter of time before the system will fail beyond repair,” according to the letter. “Currently, our security officers are using the Boise City radio system and radios for communications, which would most likely go away if we were to discontinue the contact. We estimate it would be a $250,000 to $400,000 investment if we were to replace the system and get radios for our officers.”
Officers from the department of public safety — who aren’t sworn officers and can’t make arrests — also rely on the Boise Police Department for backup in certain situations, according to the letter.
Williams said on Monday the department doesn't keep a separate record of arrests it makes on the university's campus.