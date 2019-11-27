MERIDIAN — Despite a wintry forecast and high winds that began late Tuesday night, police agencies in the Treasure Valley had not reported major weather-related crashes as of Wednesday morning.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office responded to a few vehicles sliding off the road southwest of Boise in the area of Pleasant Valley Road, but those were not major incidents, according to Patrick Orr, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
However, Idaho State Police were still bracing for Thanksgiving holiday traffic complicated by possible snowy conditions.
More troopers than usual were out on the roads Wednesday to police the extra holiday traffic, said Capt. Matt Sly, who leads ISP’s District 3, which includes Canyon and Ada counties. In general, the day before Thanksgiving sees heavier traffic than the holiday itself, Sly said.
“Even command staff is going to be out working or riding with somebody (today),” Sly said.
Yet many police agencies in the Treasure Valley did not witness a spike in weather-related incidents Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
Sly said state police didn’t have any major weather-related crashes in the area.
Nampa residents had a smooth commute Wednesday following the first snowfall of the year. No crashes were reported, according to a Nampa Police tweet.
In Canyon County, eight slide-offs were reported west and south of Caldwell Wednesday morning, said Joe Decker, spokesman for the county. The main contributing factor for those was “speed too fast for conditions," Decker said.
Despite the possibility of inclement weather and more traffic on roads, Sly said the key to a safe trip has more to do with a person’s attitude than with anything else.
“People are usually stressed a little bit anyway because of the holidays … and that stress can affect how they drive,” he said.
It’s important to keep in mind that holiday travel might take longer than normal, Sly said. Knowing that — and planning for it — can help reduce stress and, thus, mean a person is calm and more courteous behind the wheel.
Typically, Sly said, a driver should stay about three or four seconds’ travel time behind the car in front of them. In colder weather when there are icy roads, it’s important to give the car in front even more time. Seat belts are also important, he pointed out, to prevent a person from being ejected in the event of a crash.
Having a heightened awareness of one’s surroundings is also important, Sly said.
A driver should have a plan in place in case they do begin to slide or skid on an icy road. While it’s not ideal, Sly said, if a driver is aware of what’s going on around them, they might be able to veer off to the side of the road to avoid a crash in a worst-case scenario.
While the Wednesday before Thanksgiving always sees heavier travel on the roads, Sly said there also will be troopers available to help on Thanksgiving in the event of a major incident. ISP works closely with other departments, such as local police and county sheriffs' offices, to effectively police on holidays during winter weather.
Sly said there is an element of preparation as well — the state police work with the Idaho Transportation Department, which puts down sand on roads and ensures roadways are plowed.
“We do a pretty good job of helping each other out,” Sly said. “We can’t do this ourselves. This is a group effort.”
— Idaho Press Canyon County public safety reporter Emily Lowe contributed to this story