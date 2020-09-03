BOISE — Ride-hailing services, known for clogging the cellphone waiting area at the Boise Airport, will soon have their own designated drop-off, pickup and holding areas.
The Boise Airport has reached an operating agreement with Uber to standardize their drivers' movements while picking up and dropping off airport users, which should reduce congestion within the airport roadway loop. The airport is working through a similar agreement with Lyft, another ride-hailing company.
"By designating these locations it should lead to a better experience for both the airport customers and the ride-share passengers," said Sean Briggs, business development manager for the Boise Airport, which is run by the city.
Ride-hailing vehicles comprise one component of increased traffic at the airport, which saw a record number of passengers, 4.1 million, last year, Briggs said.
"With that many passengers, we were noticing congestion throughout airport loop, especially on the lower roadway and in the cellphone waiting area," he said. "Being able to work with the ride-share companies and divert their traffic to underutilized portions of the loop will help reduce congestion, ultimately."
The Boise City Council authorized the agreement, via consent agenda, at the council's Aug. 25 meeting.
Uber's designated pickup area will be on east end of the upper level roadway. Drop-offs will be allowed anywhere on the upper roadway.
The lower roadway typically is busier than the upper one, Briggs said. That's why the upper roadway was selected for pickup and drop-off locations.
The holding area, where Uber drivers can wait for a ride request, will be a 33-stall, airport-owned parking lot behind the Best Western Vista Inn at the Airport along West Airport Way.
Uber will remit a $1.50-per-trip fee to the airport as part of the agreement. Those fees typically are passed from Uber to their customers, according to RideGuru.
The changes are expected to take effect next month.
Lyft will be allocated dedicated spaces once the company reaches an agreement with the airport, Briggs said.
Currently, there are no regulations on ride-hailing services at the Boise Airport, a result of a 2015 state law that barred municipalities from regulating those companies. The agreement between Uber and the Boise Airport is "pretty standard" among airports and ride-hailing services, Briggs said.
"It just took a little bit longer for BOI to put this agreement in place based upon that law," he said.
The airport will install wayfinding signage within the terminal and on the curb. And it will install two shelters on the curb at the pick-up area. Total expenditures for the signage and shelters is estimated at about $50,000.