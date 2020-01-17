CALDWELL — On Aug. 25, Cpl. Tim Wood found a female inmate trying to hang herself in a detention cell at the Canyon County Jail during a routine security check, according to Sheriff Kieran Donahue.
Donahue, who told the story during the sheriff's semi-annual award ceremony Thursday, said Wood immediately called for assistance and quickly took action to help.
Fellow officers, Deputy Kelsey Rush, Cpl. Jace Thompson, and Deputy Josh Baker, also rushed in to provide assistance. The officers performed CPR on the woman as they waited for paramedics — helping to save her life.
"We really can't express the gratitude we have for these fine officers," Donahue said.
"You just never know what is going to happen on your shift, and sometimes the unexpected happens. But thankfully, they were prepared for that," he added. "A lot of these individuals come to our facility on the worst days of their life, and it is not our job to judge them. It's our job to take care of them and to — hopefully — peacefully and safely guard them until they go through their adjudication process."
The four men received a life-saving medal for their actions at Thursday's ceremony in the Canyon County Administration Building. Rush and Thompson were there to accept the honor. Baker and Wood were unable to attend the event.
Donahue also handed out plaques to the department's employees of the month for June, July, August, September, October and November.
In addition, pins were given to deputies and dispatchers who have been working there for five, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years. Anyone retiring from the county agency was recognized, as well as those who were promoted to a new role since the last ceremony.
"I would match our agency against any agency out there. I know what you're capable of. I see it each and every day," Donahue said. "I'm very proud to run this agency."
If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs support, please reach out for help by calling or texting the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline at 208-398-4357. All calls are confidential and anonymous. The hotline is also reachable by dialing 211.