Idaho Department of Labor sign generic stock image file photo

The Idaho Department of Labor has released a snapshot of the results of its most recent survey of employers. The full results will be released in July. 

 Idaho Press file photo

Many of Idaho employers’ biggest concerns center around labor and their biggest gaps in employee skills are considered more “soft skills,” results from a new Idaho Department of Labor survey show.

IDOL economists on Tuesday presented in a webinar a snapshot of some of the results from the department's Idaho Employer Climate Survey, which was conducted in March; the full results will be released in July.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

