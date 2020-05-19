BOISE — Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney responded Tuesday to Rep. Greg Chaney’s demand for information about the improper release of protected voter information to an arm of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, which posted it online.
Denney, while chiding Chaney for releasing his demand letter to the public, detailed the incident, revealing that he sent Idaho Freedom Action not one, but two versions of the state’s list of all voters who have requested absentee ballots that included legally protected information before finally getting it right, with full redactions for judges, victims of domestic violence, and others whose information is protected from release by law.
Chaney, R-Caldwell, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, said he’s considering introducing legislation in his committee when lawmakers reconvene in January to ensure such a breach never occurs again.
Denney wrote that the error occurred because the process for preparing and redacting the list has been fully automated for five years, and a recent update aimed at reformatting the list apparently eliminated the redacting process.
“In 2020, an adjustment was requested to the absentee ballot request report to reformat the report to make it easier to sort, since the prevailing use of the report is for preparing political mailings,” Denney wrote. “In the process of this change, we believe that the code which suppressed the information in question, based on the flagged field in the database, was unintentionally disabled.”
Denney said a new statewide voter registration database system is due to be put in place after the close of the May 2020 primary election cycle. “As such, the lessons learned in this event have already been applied to and created modifications planned for the new system. This, however, will not be enough.”
Denney said he believes changes to the state law regarding the protected information also are warranted. In particular, he said the reason he sent out a second version of the redacted list to IFF was because the law only required the physical address of the voter to be redacted, but he then noticed that some of the voters under the protection law hadn’t listed a physical address that was different from their mailing address, so their addresses were disclosed a second time.
“This is something that should be considered by the Legislature in all instances of protected individuals, with possible enhancements considered such as including not only the physical but also the mailing address of that individual as an exempted field,” Denney wrote.
“We look forward to cooperating with the Legislature in seeing its intent carried out and in providing recommendations in the future as to how this process may be improved,” he wrote, adding that he hopes Chaney will come directly to his office with concerns in the future rather than go public.
Denney said in the letter that his office provided the first redacted list to IFF representative Dustin Hurst on May 13 at 10 p.m. It provided the second redacted list to Hurst on May 14 at 2 p.m., and also provided that list to the eight other parties who had requested the list since March on that date. None of the others had released the list publicly, he said.
Denney also sent personal letters of apology to the 55 individuals in the protective program whose information was improperly released. In each of those letters, he wrote, “In addition to correcting the software programming error that led to this inadvertent release, we are implementing new procedures in this office to require that our employees make a manual check to ensure that all individuals with protected addresses are completely excluded from the list prior to its release to a requesting individual or organization.”
He also wrote, “I apologize for this inadvertent release of your protected address information, as your safety and the confidentiality of your information is of paramount importance.”