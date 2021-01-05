BOISE — Democratic state lawmakers unveiled proposals to lift a freeze on the homeowner’s exemption, increase a tax break for needy seniors and end a big loophole that nets millions for Micron Technology Tuesday as ways to reduce Idahoans’ property taxes during the upcoming legislative session.
“Homeowners are feeling the crunch,” said Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise. “Every year, state policies are shifting more and more of the property tax load onto homeowners and away from other types of real estate.”
Her proposal would remove the $100,000 cap lawmakers placed on the homeowner’s exemption in 2016. It also would index future increases in the exemption to local property values; prior to 2016, the state tied increases in the exemption to a statewide index of home values.
The minority Democrats said their proposals would do more to provide relief to homeowners than three proposals endorsed earlier by a joint interim committee. That panel backed measures to set up a new statewide reporting system for more transparency on local government expenditures; impose new caps on local government budgets, even in fast-growing areas; and sharply restrict local governments from rolling up rainy-day savings funds, even to save for big future capital projects.
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, said, “None of those directly cut any property taxes.”
He noted that he, Necochea and Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, all submitted numerous legislative proposals to the interim committee, but it never considered or voted on them.
Burgoyne unveiled a proposal to increase the circuit breaker, the main property-tax break Idaho offers to low-income seniors, people with disabilities and veterans. It hasn’t been adjusted for inflation since 2006.
Burgoyne said he believes there’s bipartisan interest in that move, noting that the Senate passed a circuit breaker increase overwhelmingly last year; it never came up for a vote in the House.
“I’m hopeful that we can get something done on the circuit breaker,” he said. “Circuit breaker is a benefit program. It actually steps in and pays property taxes for people.”
Gannon unveiled a bill to reverse a tax exemption lawmakers enacted in 2008 when the state was trying to attract a French nuclear company to build a uranium enrichment facility in eastern Idaho. The company, Areva, never came, but Micron Technology qualified for a larger tax break under the measure, and has done so since 2011, as reported by BoiseDev.com.
Gannon said he’s long been concerned that such property tax exemptions mean everyone else in the county must pay more to make up the difference. “My bill eliminates the Areva exemption,” he said, with the result that Micron would then be taxed on 50% of its taxable value, rather than the current 25%. “Paying on 25% of your value is a pretty sweet deal, and going up to 50% would be very appropriate,” he said.
BoiseDev.com reported Tuesday that In a meeting between several legislators and the leadership of Ada County at the end of December, Speaker of the House Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, called the vote for the $400 million cap Micron later took advantage of “maybe one of the bad votes of my career.”
“I don’t think we envisioned the $1.3 billion exemption for Micron there,” Bedke said. “I don’t think they expected that and I don’t think we did.”
While Democrats hold only 19 of the 105 seats in the Idaho Legislature, the three minority lawmakers said they believe their proposals will win bipartisan support.
Burgoyne said, “I think some kind of circuit breaker reform is essential, and I think that it enjoys bipartisan support in both houses.”
Necochea noted that in Ada County, homeowners now bear 73% of the property tax burden, and said in 2018 and 2019 alone, the median residential property tax increase in the county was 11.5%, while commercial property saw a median 4.3% decrease.
“There are so many approaches that we can come together,” she said. “These seem like really low-hanging fruit in terms of having broad support from Idahoans on both sides of the aisle, and it makes sense and it’s logical that we would address this tax shift that is happening.”
BoiseDev.com reporter Margaret Carmel contributed to this report.