...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 105 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and northeast and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Deborah Silver, who ran for state treasurer against then-Treasurer Ron Crane in 2014, was named the Democratic nominee against incumbent GOP Treasurer Julie Ellsworth on Wednesday, after the previous Democratic nominee, Jill Ellsworth, withdrew.
Silver, a certified public accountant, former accounting instructor at the College of Southern Idaho and former Democratic Party chair for Twin Falls County, said, “I really feel like it’s important for Democrats to have choices, especially right now where we’re seeing people who are voting just by party.”
“We should have someone on the ballot, and I’m qualified,” she told the Idaho Press.
The Idaho Democratic Party Central Committee met Tuesday evening and named Silver as the replacement nominee. It was the second nominee to emerge from the May primary that the party has replaced. The first was Idaho Attorney General nominee Tom Arkoosh, who replaced Steve Scanlin after Scanlin ran as a placeholder in the primary, then withdrew.
Ellsworth didn’t respond to a request for comment. A former state legislator and member of House GOP leadership as well as a former teacher, Ellsworth won the position in 2018, when she ran unopposed in the general election after winning a three-way GOP primary with 36.8% of the vote.
Idaho’s state treasurer serves as the chief fiscal officer and banker of funds collected by the state; receives and invests funds; and administers programs including unclaimed property, the bond bank and the Idaho College Savings Program.
During her term, Ellsworth fought a high-profile legal fight against GOP legislative leaders who sought to evict her offices from the Capitol to make way for office space for House members. After she refused to leave, the Legislature sued her and won; Ellsworth appealed unsuccessfully to the Idaho Supreme Court in 2021.
Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea said in a news release, “Idahoans deserve a treasurer with the technical skills to oversee our state’s finances. As a seasoned accountant, Deborah Silver has the qualifications voters can trust.”
Silver said, “I am honored to run for this important office and offer my skills in service to the state of Idaho.”
In addition to running for state treasurer in 2014, she ran for the Legislature in 2016 and 2018. In the 2014 race, she won the Democratic primary with 84% of the vote, and garnered 39% of the vote in her loss to Crane in the general election.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.