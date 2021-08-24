BOISE — Democrats in the Idaho House and Senate are applauding the Idaho Supreme Court’s Monday decision overturning a restrictive new initiative law, and calling on their GOP colleagues to halt all further efforts to trim citizens’ initiative rights.
In its unanimous ruling Monday, the state’s highest court found that SB 1110, which sharply increased the hurdles to qualify any new voter initiative or referendum for the ballot, “constituted a grave infringement on the people’s constitutional rights.”
Every minority Democrat in both houses voted against SB 1110. Two GOP senators and five House Republicans also voted against the bill, but it passed and Gov. Brad Little signed it into law in April.
“Democrats tried to warn the Republican majority that passed this bill that this would be the outcome,” Senate Assistant Minority Leader Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, said Tuesday. “The whole purpose of the initiative and referendum is really to be a check on legislative power. That’s completely appropriate. All branches of government have checks on their powers.”
Meanwhile, the Legislature’s legal bill for the private attorneys it retained to defend the law, in addition to the state Attorney General’s defense of it, inched up by another $1,287 this week to a total of $180,763, and it still could rise further. The Supreme Court’s ruling on Monday granted attorney fees and costs to the plaintiffs, Reclaim Idaho and the Committee to Protect and Preserve the Idaho Constitution. That means the Legislature and Idaho Secretary of State’s office will have to split the expenses for the winning side’s fees and costs, which haven’t yet been tallied and submitted to the court.
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking
“The taxpayers of Idaho are going to pick up the tab,” said Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, the Senate Minority Caucus chair.
Under SB 1110, no measure could qualify for the Idaho ballot unless signatures backing it were gathered from 6% of the registered voters in each and every one of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts. Current law requires signatures from 6% of registered voters in 18 of the 35 districts.
While the high court left the 18-district law in place, it noted that it wasn’t ruling on its constitutionality, and that law still could be challenged.
Sen. Grant Burgoyne
Sen. Grant Burgoyne
“The majority in the Legislature need to think long and hard about whether they’re going to jump out of the frying pan that they probably feel like they’re in today and get into the fire,” Burgoyne said of any further initiative restrictions, “because I think they may just end up losing it all.”
Ward-Engelking said, “We all take an oath when we come to this Statehouse to uphold the Constitution of Idaho, and it’s a very solemn oath, and I take it very seriously. And I’m hoping that our colleagues will take a look at that and say, ‘Hey, this is serious. We need to make sure that we’re upholding the Constitution of Idaho.’”
The Idaho Constitution has guaranteed citizens the right to initiative and referendum since 1912.
Justice Greg Moeller wrote for the court, “If the Legislature’s actual goal is to prevent any initiative or referendum from qualifying for the ballot, then this is probably an effective tactic.”
SB 1110, he wrote, places “an absolute veto power into the hands of any one legislative district in the state.” That, he found, creates an “onerous political hurdle” before the majority of voters ever get a chance to weigh in.
“For example, a lone urban district in Boise could thwart an agricultural initiative with strong statewide support,” Moeller wrote.
Nevertheless, House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, in a statement on the court’s ruling on Monday, continued to say he believed the overturned law protected “the voice of rural voters.”
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said in a statement, “This bill never should have been passed in the first place as it was in clear violation of the ballot initiative rights established in the Idaho Constitution. Elected representatives should be working to protect the people’s constitutional rights, not take those rights away as the Idaho GOP did here.”
Burgoyne noted that the court detailed 100 years of attempts by the Legislature to limit Idahoans’ initiative rights. “This is an insult and an attack on the character of Idaho,” he said, “and thank goodness our Supreme Court had the wisdom to stand up and say, ‘Stop it.’”