NAMPA — Demolition of the old Saint Alphonsus hospital in Nampa began Monday.
Saint Al's plans to demolish the hospital on 12th Avenue Road — formerly Mercy Medical Center — by April and then sell the land, according to spokesman Mark Snider.
Saint Al's stopped using the old hospital in July 2017 when the Garrity Boulevard hospital opened. Later that fall, Saint Al's also opened a new community hospital on 12th Avenue Road, in front of the old Mercy Medical Center.
The health system tried for two years to sell or donate the 232,000-square-foot building, with no luck.
"We explored options including low-income housing, education, government and other uses," Snider said in an email. "Ultimately, organizations who had expressed interest or who we approached determined that the cost of retrofitting for other uses was prohibitive."
Saint Al's donated or reallocated medical equipment from the old hospital and offered the empty building to serve as a training site.
The Nampa police and fire departments and the Idaho National Guard's Civil Support Team and Weapons of Mass Destruction team used the facilities for a number of weeks in the summer and fall, Snider said.
The 114-bed Mercy Medical Center had opened in 1968. Trinity Health purchased the hospital in 2010, and the facility became part of the Saint Alphonsus Health System.
Since mid-November, the demolition contractor, Ideal Demolition Services, has been going through the single-story parts of the old hospital, salvaging fixtures and building materials, according to Snider. Copper, steel, and other recyclable components will be sold.
The single-story parts of the hospital are expected to be demolished by the end of January or early February, Snider said.
Crews will then start on the tower portion, which is expected to be cleared out by April.
"After that, we will entertain purchase offers," Snider said by email. "We are hoping that whomever buys the land builds a valuable community asset in place of the medical center."