BOISE — Voters on the Boise Bench will soon decide who will be on the ballot in November for their Idaho State Senate seat.
Because the Republican candidate is running unopposed for that party's nomination, voters in the May 19 Democratic primary will be deciding which Democrat will continue to the general election in November.
Democrats will choose between former Boise Mayor Candidate Adriel Martinez and Jesse Tree Executive Director Ali Rabe. Gary Smith, a former Boise City Council member and longtime staffer to former Gov. Dirk Kempthorne, is running unopposed for the Republican nomination.
The District 17 seat is being vacated by Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, who is retiring.
Rabe, 32, took the helm of eviction prevention nonprofit Jesse Tree just under a year ago. Her organization became a central part of the city of Boise’s strategic planning effort to end family homelessness in Ada County in recent months, which she said informs the priorities she would pursue if she wins the Democratic nomination and is elected to the state house.
“I think it’s really important to get the perspective of someone like me in the Capitol who does work with people everyday that are struggling to make ends meet,” Rabe said. “I think also if there’s anything the nonprofit sector has taught me it’s being collaborative and building relationships if I want to get things done.”
Rabe said Jordan asked her to run; Jordan endorsed Rabe's candidacy in the press release announcing her retirement from the statehouse. Rabe said she would support policies from the statehouse that help make the property tax burden on commercial properties and residential properties more equal to take the burden off of homeowners and renters. She also hopes for changes to zoning and investing in the state’s Affordable Housing Trust fund to build housing for low-income Idahoans throughout the state.
A Middleton native, she holds an undergraduate degree from College of Idaho and a law degree from The College of William & Mary in Virginia. Prior to working at Jesse Tree she worked as an attorney defending indigenous populations from corporations looking to purchase their land, processed refugee applications for the federal government and also worked on homelessness policy in the San Francisco Bay area.
Martinez, 29, was one of seven candidates to challenge former Mayor Dave Bieter in 2019, earning 1.1% of the vote. He also unsuccessfully ran for Boise City Council against former Council Member Scot Ludwig in 2015.
He said he decided to run for state Senate because he thought he could win, due to his name recognition and longtime residency in the neighborhood. Martinez said he is best suited to representing the interest of District 17’s lower income residents.
“I’ve decided to put my hat in the ring because (Rabe) would have been running unopposed and gotten a free seat,” he said, referencing Jordan’s endorsement of his challenger. “This is an actual race I can win. I’m not going to have to raise half a million dollars like in the mayor’s race. I’m not the underdog either because (voters) know who I am.”
If elected, he would support policies that reign in Boise’s tax increases like this year’s failed proposal to freeze increases to property tax collections on local governments and any increase to the homeowners exemption to give property tax relief to homeowners. He also supported the bill from Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, to require cities with over 100,000 residents to elect councils by district. Martinez also said he was in opposition to all of the anti-transgender bills passed this session.
Martinez works at FedEx at the Boise Airport and drives for Uber and Lyft. He served in the U.S. Army for four years, worked for the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign in the lead-up to the Iowa Caucus in 2016 and holds an undergraduate degree in political science from Boise State University.
On the Republican ballot, Smith, 70, said his decadeslong career working alongside Kempthorne in the local, state and federal government gives him the experience necessary to represent the district.
As a self-described moderate Republican, Smith said his biggest priority would be finding a solution to relieve the property tax burden on residential homeowners throughout the state. He said while local governments need to be more fiscally responsible, he did not think the failed proposal to freeze their budget increases was the right decision and compromise is necessary.
“We have to get down and start talking to the local governments,” he said. “When you take your 3% (tax increase), you take all of the new growth, plus you do a clawback of $400 in taxes from before you raise your budgets 11%. This is not a state Senate issue, but we need to sit down with local governments.”
Smith said he is fiscally conservative, but agrees with Democrats social issues like “Add the Words” and the proposal from Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, to prevent employers from asking job applicants about their criminal backgrounds until after they have already presented their qualifications for a job.
He served as a Boise City council member beginning in 1988 until he resigned in 1990 to be Kempthorne’s chief of staff while he was mayor toward the end of his term. He continued to work directly for Kempthorne while he was a Senator, Governor and later the Secretary of the Interior under President George W. Bush. Smith served as Idaho’s Director of Insurance from 2004 through 2006. In the final years of his career, he worked in private insurance.