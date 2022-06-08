BOISE — Idaho House and Senate Democrats are calling on GOP Gov. Brad Little to call the Legislature into special session to suspend the state’s gas tax for six months, in light of skyrocketing gas prices now poised to hit a historic high of $5 per gallon.
“The state has the money, and working Idaho families have the need,” wrote Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, and Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, in a letter delivered to Little on Wednesday. Pointing to the state’s huge budget surplus, projected at $1.3 billion, the two wrote, “The only thing that remains is the will to do it.”
Five states already have temporarily suspended their state gas tax so far this year in response to the soaring prices, and several more are considering it. Idaho’s state gas tax is 32 cents a gallon.
Little’s office issued a statement Wednesday saying he received the letter “and he is reviewing the request.”
The minority Democrats estimated a six-month gas tax holiday would save Idahoans $180 million in gas taxes, which otherwise would go largely to road maintenance and construction.
Little pointed to moves by legislative Republicans this year that “championed immediate and ongoing historic tax relief for working individuals and families to help offset soaring inflation and gas prices, problems created by President Joe Biden and the Democrats’ mishandling of the economy.” This year’s Legislature approved both one-time rebates and permanent cuts in state corporate and individual income taxes; Democrats opposed the major tax-cut legislation, saying it largely benefited the wealthy.
“Governor Little clearly stated last month he plans to cut taxes even further with the state’s budget surplus, to build on three straight years of unprecedented tax relief for Idahoans,” the governor’s office statement said.
This year’s income tax cuts were the largest in state history, breaking a record set by similar corporate and individual income tax cuts the previous year.
States that have taken action to suspend gas taxes this year are Maryland, Georgia, Connecticut, New York and Florida. Maryland’s 30-day suspension ran from March 18 to April 16. Georgia in March approved a 10-week suspension running through May 31. Connecticut has approved a three-month suspension from April 1 to June 30.
New York’s suspension lasts from June 1 to the end of 2022. Florida’s newly approved gas tax holiday will be for 30 days, running from Oct. 1-31.
“My constituents are feeling the pinch,” Nelson said in a news release. “They are paying more to drive to work and the grocery store. And when they get there, the groceries are more expensive.”
Ruchti, who has served three terms in the House and now is running for the Senate, said, “This is considerable tax relief to Idahoans that is well within the state’s budget. It’s time we get this done.”
Under the current requirements of the Idaho Constitution, only the governor can call a special session of the Legislature, and only the governor can specify the topics the special session will address. The minority Democrats said their proposal is for a session to consider just one bill, “with the intent of giving Idahoans tax relief at the pump during this difficult time.”