Deborah Silver, who ran for state treasurer against then-Treasurer Ron Crane in 2014, was named the Democratic nominee against incumbent GOP Treasurer Julie Ellsworth on Wednesday, after the previous Democratic nominee, Jill Ellsworth, withdrew.

Silver, a certified public accountant, former accounting instructor at the College of Southern Idaho and former Democratic Party chair for Twin Falls County, said, “I really feel like it’s important for Democrats to have choices, especially right now where we’re seeing people who are voting just by party.”

Julie A. Ellsworth

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

