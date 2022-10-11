Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Idaho Attorney General candidate Tom Arkoosh, who is running as a Democrat, on Tuesday announced a list of more than 50 prominent, longtime Idaho Republicans who are supporting his campaign, including such notable names as former GOP Gov. Phil Batt, current GOP Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, and former longtime GOP state Sen. Denton Darrington.

Arkoosh faces former four-term GOP Congressman Raul Labrador in the race to be Idaho’s next attorney general; Labrador defeated longtime GOP Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the May primary.

Patti Anne Lodge endorsing Arkoosh

Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, announces announces her endorsement for Democratic Attorney General candidate Tom Arkoosh on Tuesday at the Idaho Capitol. Lodge is one of several longtime and prominent Republicans who are backing Arkoosh's campaign. 

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Recommended for you

Load comments