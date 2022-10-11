Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh stands before supporters to announce his candidacy as the Democratic nominee for Idaho attorney general during a press conference at the State Capitol on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Former First Lady of Idaho Lori Otter announces her endorsement for Democratic Attorney General candidate Tom Arkoosh on Tuesday at the Idaho Capitol. Otter is one of several longtime and prominent Republicans who are backing Arkoosh's campaign.
Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, announces announces her endorsement for Democratic Attorney General candidate Tom Arkoosh on Tuesday at the Idaho Capitol. Lodge is one of several longtime and prominent Republicans who are backing Arkoosh's campaign.
BOISE — Idaho Attorney General candidate Tom Arkoosh, who is running as a Democrat, on Tuesday announced a list of more than 50 prominent, longtime Idaho Republicans who are supporting his campaign, including such notable names as former GOP Gov. Phil Batt, current GOP Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, and former longtime GOP state Sen. Denton Darrington.
Arkoosh faces former four-term GOP Congressman Raul Labrador in the race to be Idaho’s next attorney general; Labrador defeated longtime GOP Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the May primary.
“Tom Arkoosh is the first candidate on the Democratic ticket I have supported in my 66 years of work with the Republican Party,” Lodge said. “I have always looked at the qualifications of the candidate. In this instance, I found Tom, an independent who has been recruited by a large group of Idaho voters, as the person who has the legal expertise, experience and administrative skills to operate the largest law firm in the state. His work with legislators and agencies on a variety of issues in a non-partisan manner and his ability to bring groups together in mediation will prove to benefit the state of Idaho and all her citizens.”
Here is the full list of “Republicans for Tom Arkoosh” released by the campaign, which held a press conference in the state Capitol rotunda:
Senator Patti Anne Lodge, Huston
Former Senator Denton Darrington, Declo
Alice Hennessey, prominent Ada County Republican, Boise
Shawn and Jennifer Ellis, ranchers, Blackfoot
D. Marc Haws, retired county, state and federal prosecutor, New Plymouth
William Boyd, mining lawyer, Coeur d’Alene
Former Senator Chuck Coiner, Twin Falls
Jerry Evans, former State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Boise
Former Representative Rich Wills, Glenns Ferry
Randy Budge, Pocatello water lawyer
Former Representative Max Black, Boise
Eric Peterson, former Chairman, Nez Perce County Republicans, Lewiston
Representative Fred Wood and Amy Wood, Burley
Tom Basabe, long-time Grand View Republican
Lydia Justice Edwards, former Idaho State Treasurer
Former Senator Bill Ringert, Boise
Jerry Rigby, Rexburg water lawyer
Former Representative Beverly Montgomery, Meridian
Gary Raney, former Ada County Sheriff
Former Representative Dean Haagenson and Cindy Haagenson, Coeur d’Alene
Former Representative Pam Ahrens, Boise
Steve Ahrens, former President, Idaho Assoc. of Commerce & Industry, Boise
Dale Storer, Idaho Falls municipal law exert
Jim and Camille Cox, long-time Twin Falls Republicans
Former Representative Jerry Deckard, Boise
Mike Otter, retired Meridian Republican
Former Senator Joe Stegner, Lewiston
Former Representative Bob Fry of Horseshoe Bend
Billie Siddoway, former Teton County Prosecuting Attorney
Former Senator Laird Noh and Kathleen Noh, Twin Falls
Robert Farnam, Idaho Falls attorney
Former Representative George Eskridge, Dover
Geoff Thomas, long-time Superintendent, Madison School District, Rexburg
Bud Yost, long-time Nampa attorney, Nampa
Former Representative Leon Smith and Jan Mittleider, Twin Falls
Representative Scott Syme, Caldwell
Ben Ysursa, former Idaho Secretary of State, Boise
Former Representative John A. “Bert” Stevenson, Rupert
Chuck Kroll, former Washington County Prosecuting Attorney
David High, former division chief, Idaho Attorney General Office, Boise
Robert E. Williams III, Jerome attorney
Jay Heward, former Sheriff of Cassia County
Jim Hawkins, former Idaho Director of Commerce, Boise
Senator Fred Martin, Boise
Former Governor Phil Batt, Idaho human rights icon, Wilder
Lori Otter, Realtor and former First Lady of Idaho
Labrador issued this statement in response: “More than 140,500 Republicans endorsed me earlier this year with their vote for Attorney General. Since that time, thousands of other Republicans, independents, and disaffected Democrats have expressed their support on social media, with digital contact, or in person as I campaign across Idaho. My opponent became a candidate through a backroom deal, and he is continuing to campaign only for the insiders. My campaign is not about backroom insiders, I am running to represent the people of Idaho by protecting their freedom, our state’s sovereignty, and our shared Idaho values.”
Arkoosh just entered the race for attorney general in July, when placeholder Democratic nominee Steve Scanlin withdrew. A former longtime independent who had briefly been a registered Republican, he registered as a Democrat shortly before entering the race.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.