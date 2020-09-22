Treasure Valley doctors are seeing an increased demand for the flu vaccine since last month, and they’re calling for residents to be vigilant this flu season to help prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases on top of the influenza’s yearly toll.
As of Tuesday morning, doctors had given roughly 10,500 flu shots at Primary Health Medical Group clinics, the organization’s CEO Dr. David Peterman said during a press conference with health care officials. That number is up 30-40% from last year, he said. There’s still no shortage of the vaccine; he believes increased awareness of infectious disease is responsible for the uptick.
Doctors are encouraging the general public to get their flu vaccines now, because the body takes weeks to build up immunity post-vaccine. Those in the medical field are pushing the vaccine hard this year because they’re concerned about the medical system’s ability to deal with spikes in both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.
“We do know that a lot of these illnesses tend to collide in the winter,” said Dr. Laura McGeorge, the medical director for St. Luke’s Health System primary and specialty care.
Dr. Richard Augustus, chief medical officer of West Valley Medical Center, pointed out people can become extremely sick from the flu.
“In the hospital we see patients on the ventilator, patients who are very ill,” Augustus said. “So to add a COVID peak to that would be very scary.”
Getting a flu vaccine won’t prevent a person from getting COVID-19, but McGeorge said there have also been cases in which patients have gotten both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. The vaccine would mitigate some of that risk.
Peterman saw flu season going in one of two directions, and he looked to the Southern Hemisphere — which just experienced its flu season — as an example. Australia actually had a much more mild flu season, he said, with 21,000 flu cases instead of the 247,000 the country had in 2019.
“In the Southern Hemisphere they began social distancing, wearing masks and using hand sanitizer … and this seems to have had an enormous mitigation effect on influenza,” Peterman said.
The group of doctors also emphasized the importance of getting a flu vaccine as children start going back to school.
On Tuesday, North Star Charter School — a K-12 public charter school — moved all classes online after an outbreak of COVID-19. West Ada School District partially opened its schools last week, and the Boise School District did so this week.
“When children go back to school … it usually takes somewhere between two and three weeks before you see an uptick,” Peterman said.