BOISE — Cases are on the rise in the Treasure Valley, some businesses are shutting their doors, tests are hard to come by for many and it takes sometimes close to a week for test results to come back.
This sounds a lot like March, but this time around the calendar says July. It’s COVID-19 déjà vu.
But unlike the beginning of the pandemic when rural Blaine County was Idaho's epicenter, this second round of a resurgence COVID-19 in Idaho has largely been centered in heavily populated Ada County, with 179 new cases added Wednesday.
Demand for local testing has climbed as more people are potentially exposed to the virus, but tests aren't widely available for those who aren't experiencing symptoms or in a special high-risk category.
The Treasure Valley’s two major hospital systems, St. Luke’s Health System and Saint Alphonsus Health System, are each running 800 or more tests per day on average, focused almost solely on patients exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. St. Luke’s is testing those with symptoms after they go through a self-evaluation of symptoms or talk with a nurse and it is testing asymptomatic patients prior to surgical procedures or being discharged to a long-term care facility.
During a Tuesday meeting with Central District Health, leaders from both hospital systems said the testing system in Idaho was struggling to meet demand. Dr. James Souza with St. Luke’s said the state’s testing capacity had remained mostly unchanged since the state rolled out its testing recommendations at the end of May. As of the end of June, roughly 9,000-10,000 tests were being run per week statewide.
Saint Alphonsus is still running two drive-up community testing sites in Meridian and Nampa, but earlier this week the health system asked that only high-risk patients or those experiencing symptoms come to be tested. Saint Alphonsus President Mark Nassir said although they were previously testing widely in the community, the demand for tests got too high and they had to scale back who was eligible.
“(Demand) has exceeded 500 patients a day for the two of ours combined,” he said. “What we’ve needed to do is some triage of the higher-risk patients until we can see what happens as the virus moves through the community or if it’s going to ebb back down. We’re trying to take care of those with the greatest need first.”
Tricia Nilsson, a Boise resident, came down with COVID-19 symptoms more than a week ago. When she got sick, she logged on to Central District Health’s website to check its list of testing sites to make an appointment, but each place listed would require her to wait several days for an appointment. After being unable to get an appointment at a clinic, Nilsson was able to get tested at the Saint Alphonsus drive-up site in Meridian.
“It’s hit or miss on the availability of appointments, “ she said. “I took it that maybe they’re overwhelmed, but I don’t know.”
Her husband soon tested positive soon after, but they were unable to get a test for their 25-year-old son who also lives in the household because he did not have symptoms. Crush the Curve Idaho, a nonprofit doing COVID-19 testing, would test him, but Nilsson said he had trouble getting in anywhere else because of his lack of symptoms.
He remains “healthy as a horse,” but it is unknown if he got the disease because Nilsson said she wanted to wait for a Crush the Curve community testing site to be available closer to home instead of having to travel outside of the city.
Crush the Curve opened a new community testing site in Eagle earlier this week and so far has not had to turn anyone requesting a test away, according to Executive Director Tina Upson. However, it is feeling the crunch from the testing demand as well. She said the organization has had to prioritize which organizations and private companies they assist with testing and have been hit by delays in labs getting results back.
“It feels like 11 or 12 weeks ago, in regards to the same problems we faced before,” she said. “It feels really familiar.”
Upson said testing capacity is limited by three factors: supplies, lab capacity and staff capacity to conduct and organize the testing program. She said Crush the Curve is doing well on the first two, but it is limited because of limited funds and ability to fulfill only so many requests for testing from private companies and other groups.
In response to the limitations, Upson said Crush the Curve has been prioritizing helping employers in the first two priority groups get tested, including health care workers and patients and staff in long-term care facilities.
Upson said although testing on its own cannot be the state’s only strategy, increasing tests can help better track the infection and push people to make better decisions about avoiding the disease and slow the spread.
“If we’re going to use the number of cases to be the decision-maker, we have to be able to test accurately to make sure that number is not a totally skewed piece of garbage data,” Upson said. “Unless you’re able to test everybody and test them regularly, the number of cases is always skewed because it’s always throttled by testing capacity.”
As cases rise and more people are infected locally, it is also more difficult for health care officials to confirm the source of new cases. Nilsson, who could only remember going out to shop at Fred Meyer prior to getting sick and has been social distancing, still does not know how she got sick.
“I have no idea,” she said. “I did have a coworker test positive, but I don’t recall any close interactions with him, and he and I are the only two in the office with confirmed cases.”