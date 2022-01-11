BOISE — As the omicron variant spreads in Idaho, health care providers across the state are doing what they can to provide for their patients even as the variant has sickened health care workers.
“This means that health care capacity is decreasing while demand for services is increasing,” said David Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, at a virtual press conference Tuesday afternoon. “Health care systems are under a tremendous amount of stress right now, and we expect that to get worse before it gets better.”
Last week, health care providers began reporting an increased demand in the number of patients seeking testing for COVID-19, as well as the percentage of patients testing positive. At the same time, health care providers are facing staffing shortages, which has led to some temporary clinic closures.
The picture of omicron's spread in Idaho is somewhat fuzzy. The state is divided into seven health districts, and staff from each district investigate cases in their jurisdiction and report them to the state, said Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist. However, given the quantity of testing and the amount of time it can take to process cases, the incidence rate, or number of cases per 100,000 residents, is likely higher than displayed on the state's online dashboard, Turner said.
Currently, the state’s dashboard indicates there are 48 cases per 100,000 residents, but this number is likely closer to 135 cases per 100,000 residents, Turner said, one of the highest rates the state has seen during the pandemic. Cases have spiked significantly in the past 10 days, she said.
Getting tested and responding to the results can reduce the virus’s spread, said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the health and welfare department’s public health division.
“Even if you have very mild symptoms, such as a scratchy throat, or cold-like symptoms, it may be COVID, and testing is important to make sure that you have a determination made so you can take appropriate actions to protect yourself and others,” Shaw-Tulloch said.
Health officials on the call encouraged the public to get vaccinated and boosted if they have not yet. There is evidence that being vaccinated still protects against severe illness caused by omicron that could lead to hospitalization, said Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist. A study conducted in South Africa and published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that an individual vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine would have a 70% chance of not being hospitalized if they became infected with the omicron variant, compared to a 93% chance with the delta variant.
“We want to make sure people understand that yes, we don’t think the vaccine may work as well against omicron, but what we’re seeing in countries that have already had a lot of omicron is that it is still very helpful in keeping folks out of the hospital, especially vulnerable folks,” Hahn said.
Though Idaho’s vaccination rates continue to lag behind the U.S. at large, the rate of boosted individuals in Idaho is currently higher than the national average, Hahn said. Nevertheless, they would like to see more folks over the age of 65 to consider getting a booster, Hahn said.
Health officials can share the same guidance repeatedly, Jeppesen said, but if the public doesn’t choose to follow that advice, it could have real-world consequences.
“The cost, particularly in this wave, could be a direct impact to our economy, our schools, and our health care,” Jeppesen said.