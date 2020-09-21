BOISE — Delta Airlines this year will begin offering nonstop flights from Boise to Atlanta.
It's the 20th destination for the Boise Airport and will be the longest route served from Boise, as well as the farthest east.
“Recruiting nonstop service to Atlanta has been a goal of mine since I joined the Boise Airport in 2012,” said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp in a news release. “I couldn’t be happier about this announcement and look forward to working with our partners at Delta to ensure the success of this route.”
The Atlanta route is Delta’s fifth nonstop destination from Boise. Delta also offers nonstop service to Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City and Seattle.
The once-daily, year-round flight will begin Nov. 20.
Flights each day will depart Boise at 1:30 p.m. Mountain time and arrive at 7:20 p.m. Eastern time. Paired flights will depart Atlanta at 9:40 a.m. Eastern time and arrive just after noon Mountain time.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is considered the busiest airport in the world. In 2019, it served more than 100 million passengers to hundreds of destinations.
Boise Airport travelers will also see more options from Alaska Airline later this year. The airline in December will start offering daily nonstop service to Palm Springs, California. This will be the second airline at the Boise Airport to offer the route, along with Allegiant.
Alaska also announced it will increase the frequency of flights between Boise and Los Angeles, moving from one flight daily to three flights daily, according to the Boise Airport. Alaska’s new service will begin Dec. 17.