Two rallies are planned for downtown Boise Tuesday evening, one organized by Black Lives Matter Boise, and a counterprotest by the group Idaho Liberty Dogs.
The Black Lives Matter rally, planned for 5:30-7 p.m. at Boise City Hall, is calling for reallocating police funding to social services. Attendees are asked to wear a mask, gloves and eye protection, and social distance, according to a poster for the event.
"We are going to peacefully discuss reallocating public funds to better serve the community. We want a proactive approach to serving our communities needs, not solely reacting with punishment. Boosting those services takes money, which as we all know is a finite resource," Nick, head of security for what he called the "budding" Black Lives Matter chapter in Boise, posted Monday to the Facebook event page for the rally. "We are not brandishing any weapons. We are not initiating any physical altercations. We are not engaging in any screaming matches. … We are going to city hall to engage the city leadership in intelligent debate about policy and budget. We are wearing glasses and masks to reduce the chance of spread to our mucus membranes."
Idaho Liberty Dogs, a group that has nearly 300 Facebook followers, is holding a march in support of law enforcement at 5 p.m. that will start near the Capitol, at Jefferson at Sixth streets, and follow a block-and-a-half route to city hall.
"Please bring your flags/signs, comfortable shoes and water," the event page states. "Please remember this is a peaceful protest."
On its Facebook page, Idaho Liberty Dogs describes itself as "a grassroots group of American citizens, standing up for our constitutional rights and freedoms. We believe in America first, Vets before Illegals and the laws of our land. Preserving Idaho's conservative values and keeping her red is important."
It's unclear who founded Idaho Liberty Dogs. A message to the Facebook page was not returned Tuesday afternoon.