BOISE — Attorneys on Tuesday, who represent a Boise man accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl, asked a judge to dismiss the case against him, after a Boise police officer testified to his practice of destroying handwritten notes in investigations after he writes final reports.
The motion to dismiss came during the second day of trial for Darin Ogden, who was 44 in 2018 when prosecutors say he abused the girl and took exploitative photographs of her, who was 15 and 16 at the time. He’s on trial for eight charges, including four counts of lewd conduct with a child younger than 16 years old. The mother of the girl — who will not be named out of concern for identifying her daughter — was a friend of Ogden’s when they were growing up, prosecutors have said. They reconnected by chance in 2017, which was when Ogden met the girl and her siblings.
Much of Monday’s testimony consisted of the girl, now 17, and her mother testifying about the time the girl spent alone with Ogden. At the time, she was working toward getting her driver’s license, and thus needed to drive a certain number of hours. Often, she would drive with Ogden, according to witnesses. The girl’s mother testified the two would not return to the girl’s Northwest Boise home until early in the morning, sometimes.
Police began investigating the situation just before 3 a.m. Sept. 4, 2018, when Cpl. Scott Nicholls of the Boise Police Department arrived at the home on report of a possible kidnapping, although in court he testified there was no actual kidnapping. When Nancy Callahan, one of Ogden’s attorneys, began to ask Nicholls about the report of the kidnapping in court Tuesday, prosecutors objected, and said it wasn’t relevant.
“There was a possible kidnapping,” Callahan said. “(The girl’s mother) contacted —” she said, before 4th District Court Judge Michael Reardon interrupted her and told her to stop talking.
After a private conversation with Reardon, Callahan moved on from that line of questioning.
The girl’s mother gave police permission to take her daughter’s phone, and police also searched Ogden’s phone. During the course of the investigation, they found exploitative pictures of her, police and prosecutors say. Those pictures are being used as evidence in the trial.
But Sgt. Tim Brady — who was a detective at the time — also interviewed the girl roughly four or five times, he said in court. He testified on Tuesday it was “very apparent to me early on in my conversation with her…(she) was very reluctant to talk about what happened.”
He said she appeared to have some self-esteem issues, and despite building some measure of rapport with her, he said she remained “closed” for many of their conversations.
During those interviews, as with all interviews, Brady said, he took very detailed handwritten notes. After he finished writing the case’s reports, he destroyed those notes, as he always does.
“You don’t consider those notes to be evidentiary information?” Pearce asked Brady in court.
“The same information in my notes is what you find in my reports,” Brady said. “It’s my standard practice.”
“How do we know that?” Pearce asked.
“Because I’m testifying to you under oath that that’s what I do,” Brady said. “That’s my normal course of practice for 18 years.”
He also said he did not make an audio or visual recording of his interviews with the girl.
“It’s not my standard practice,” he said. “I’m not required to by policy. I don’t record victims.”
Yet Pearce asked Reardon to declare a mistrial because Brady destroyed the notes. He said they “likely contained contradictory statements of the victim,” but he admitted he didn’t have any evidence of that when Reardon asked.
The judge denied the motion.
DESTROYING NOTES AND RECORDING INTERVIEWS
Tuesday wasn’t the first time a defense attorney had questioned a Boise police officer about destroying notes. In a July trial, an attorney representing Zackary Byrd also mentioned the practice during his cross examination of another Boise officer. Byrd was later convicted of battery with intent to commit rape.
Police departments and officers throughout the Treasure Valley vary slightly in whether or how they preserve notes and videos from interviews with suspects, witnesses and victims. Ryan Larrondo, spokesman for the Boise Police Department, confirmed some of the department’s detectives include their handwritten notes in the case’s file, while others destroy them, as Brady does. The important thing, he said, is for detectives to remain consistent.
He said police are “required to record contact with a suspect or a potential suspect, or a situation that could require law enforcement action,” but said policy gives officers discretion to decide whether to record victims.
Meridian police officers record all interviews with victims, according to department spokeswoman Stephany Galbreaith. Those interviews could be used in court as evidence, she said. She confirmed officers in the department also destroy their handwritten notes.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have policy governing when its deputies keep notes or make recordings, according to Patrick Orr, spokesman for the office.
Nampa Police spokesman Gary Marang said his organization didn’t have a policy directing officers to keep their notes or destroy them, but he said often the handwritten notes are little more than sticky notes. He said officers typically record interactions with victims.
Reardon appeared unconvinced by the argument that an officer who destroyed handwritten notes was destroying evidence.
“(In this case) I have not heard of any willful destruction of evidence,” he told Pearce, Ogden’s lawyer. “I have heard that the officer destroyed handwritten notes after reducing those to a written report, which I understand is a practice of the Boise Police Department.”
There was no court date scheduled for the trial Wednesday; Reardon said the trial would resume Thursday.