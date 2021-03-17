BOISE — The two men charged in Monday's fatal shooting near Boise State University allegedly set up a meeting to purchase Xanax from the victim, attorneys said during an arraignment Wednesday.
Devoune Mosley, 23, of Eagle, and Matthew Crawford, 22, who rent a house together in west Boise, both face a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 24-year-old Guy A. Lopez II of Boise.
The defendants were apprehended after reportedly fleeing the scene and are being held without bail pending a preliminary hearing on March 29, when they're expected to enter pleas.
First-degree murder is punishable with a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence, or the death penalty. Mosley, who has a felony conviction for aggravated battery from 2018, faces a second charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, which is punishable with up to five years in prison.
According to Ada County Deputy Prosecutor Kendal McDevitt, Lopez was found on Chrisway Drive, near the Boise State campus, with a firearm near him. The Ada County Coroner's Office said Tuesday that Lopez was pronounced dead at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center at 11:59 p.m. Monday after attempts to save his life were unsuccessful.
At Wednesday's arraignment, McDevitt said one witness who spoke with police heard multiple shots, while two others said they saw a vehicle leaving, and another heard tires squealing.
A Boise police officer responded to dispatch while exiting Interstate 84 and spotted a white vehicle near Shoreline Drive and 17th Street, headed in the opposite direction and without headlights on, and he turned around to pursue it, causing the vehicle to accelerate, eventually turning into the parking lot of the Symposion cocktail lounge, according to McDevitt.
He said police found the car abandoned, located a shotgun, saw the subject running westbound on foot and were able to apprehend Crawford near 27th and Fletcher streets. During pursuit, Crawford tripped and fell, got up, kept running and ignored officer commands, then fell a second time, causing officers to catch him and take him into custody, McDevitt said.
According to police, Crawford then identified himself and made spontaneous statements of, “He pulled a gun on me, I got so f---ing scared, I didn’t know what to do.”
McDevitt told the court that Crawford was apprehended wearing all black clothes and with a 9mm handgun on him, adding that police were able to speak with the individual who loaned Crawford and Mosely the white car. Mosley also was apprehended in the area, according to police.
During interviews, Mosley told investigators the plan was to rob Lopez of his money and narcotics, and that Crawford suggested he take a 12-gauge shotgun in order to scare Lopez, while Crawford carried his 9mm handgun. The plan, according to McDevitt, was for Mosley to drive the car, to get Lopez into the front passenger seat and have Crawford attack the victim from behind so they could steal the drugs and cash.
However, Mosley told investigators Crawford attacked prior to Lopez sitting down, which resulted in a fight. McDevitt said Lopez was able to separate himself and fire a round at Crawford before Crawford allegedly shot Lopez several times then fled the scene.
Crawford denied there was a plan to rob Lopez when questioned by investigators but admitted to making contact with him to buy Xanax pills, that Mosley was the driver, and that Lopez was known to rob people and carry a firearm, which prompted the defendants to take guns to the meeting, McDevitt said.
Crawford’s version was that Lopez sat in front passenger seat, Crawford was out of the vehicle next to driver’s side door, and that there was an exchange, and then Lopez then pulled a gun and fired. “Crawford then fired aiming at center of mass, in his words, and continued to shoot until Guy fell,” said McDevitt, adding that Crawford believed that he had struck Lopez and believed that Lopez had died before Crawford fled.
Police also spoke with witnesses who met with Mosley and Crawford before the shooting Monday night who said the two intended to rob Lopez, offering one witness $200 to set up the narcotics purchase, according to McDevitt. A second witness overheard them discussing going to jump someone, he said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Mosley’s attorney, Jonathan Loschi, told the court Wednesday that he was not arguing bond, as his client had been in the medical unit at the Ada County Jail, making him difficult to reach prior to arraignment. In addition to his 2018 felony conviction, Mosley has a criminal history of minor charges, some of which were juvenile adjudications.
McDevitt said that Mosley has five or six failure to appear citations, from 2016 and 2017.
Crawford’s attorney Mark Manweiler argued his client acted in self-defense and should be released on $100,000 bond and a GPS ankle monitor. The court has discretion to grant bail in capital cases under a section of Idaho’s constitution, and he said although the state has 60 days to file notice to seek the death penalty, it hasn’t yet.
McDevitt asked Ada County Magistrate Judge Daniel Steckel to set bond at $5 million if he chose to exercise that discretion. Crawford has a criminal history involving juvenile charges and a pending DUI charge.
Manweiler argued the proof the state presented was hearsay, that there has not yet been an evidentiary hearing, and that Crawford denies he and Mosley intended to rob Lopez. “I understand that evidence shows Lopez fired the first shot,” he said.
Crawford is a minority owner of a business called Windshield Repair Specialists and currently plays on a local semi-pro football team, Manweiler said. Crawford's parents are a local attorney and paralegal, respectively, and are willing to let him stay with them, Manweiler said.
In denying bond, Steckel said, “At the very least, Mr. Crawford came to a gunfight with a loaded gun.”