Bundy Protests

Ammon Bundy refers to documents on his phone during a speech at a protest in front of the Ada County Courthouse, Saturday, April 3, 2021.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published April 24 on KTVB.COM.

The latest update in St. Luke's' lawsuit against anti-government activist and former gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy includes a deposition and a default ruling in St. Luke's' favor, as ruled by Judge Lynn Norton on Monday morning.

Recommended for you

Load comments