Originally published April 24 on KTVB.COM.
The latest update in St. Luke's' lawsuit against anti-government activist and former gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy includes a deposition and a default ruling in St. Luke's' favor, as ruled by Judge Lynn Norton on Monday morning.
The judge's order follows months of absence on Bundy's part; he has not been in attendance for any of the legal proceedings. In the ruling, Norton stated Bundy, along with the others named in the suit, Ammon Bundy for Governor and People's Rights Network, failed to plead or otherwise defend against the complaint within the time allowed by law. It is expected that the Gem County Sheriff's office will be serving Bundy the paperwork soon.
In an interview with KTVB on Monday, the Gem County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped by Bundy's residence twice Monday morning to see if he was there, but he wasn't. The second time there were two People's Rights members there. The office did not say when Bundy would be served the legal papers.
Bundy and his People's Rights Network announced there would be a barbecue at Bundy's house Monday night.
"Lisa and Ammon Bundy are hosting a BIG BBQ at their house tonight. Come eat Bundy Beef cooked on the Traeger and enjoy the good weather and friends," the People's Rights website states. "If you want to camp on the green grass in the orchard you are welcome. Bring the whole family."
The default ruling states that Bundy had ample time and understood that he should have responded to prior legal actions.
"Defendants Ammon Bundy, Ammon Bundy for Governor, and People’s Rights Network have failed to plead or otherwise defend against the Fourth Amended Complaint within the time allowed by law," the order of default states.
Judge Norton also ruled all the plaintiffs must sit for a deposition by no later than May 24.
There, the court will decide what penalties, if any, need to be applied. Bundy currently still has a warrant out for his arrest for contempt, related to the St. Luke's lawsuit.
The lawsuit stems from a days-long protest organized by Bundy outside St. Luke's in Boise over the baby taken by Child Protective Services (CPS). "Baby Cyrus" was removed from his parents after Health and Welfare determined he was malnourished and in imminent danger. The hospital also alleges Bundy has harassed, intimidated, and defamed several members of its staff.
Bundy claims that the child should have never been taken from his parents and he has said that people should have torn the hospital down to go and get the baby.
The morning after the infant was hospitalized at St. Luke's Meridian, on March 12, Bundy was arrested for trespassing because he refused to leave the hospital. He then organized several days of protests at St Luke's in Boise, claiming the boy was "medically kidnapped" by doctors and child protective services.
The protest forced the Boise hospital to go into lockdown for a couple of hours on March 15, which led to patients being diverted and not allowing visitors.
Two months later, in May of 2022, St. Luke's filed a lawsuit for defamation and several other claims, including invasion of privacy, against Bundy and his campaign and the People's Rights Network.
Attorneys for St. Luke's claim there was a concerted effort to disrupt hospital business. False statements were made about CPS, and the hospital and its staff were attacked online.
St. Luke's told KTVB it wants the harassment to stop and for the false and defamatory things that have been posted online to be taken down.
Last week, the judge issued a civil warrant for Bundy's arrest and St. Luke's' attorney, Erik Stidham, asked for a "default judgment" in the case.
More from KTVB.COM:
St. Luke's withdraws Supreme Court petition in Bundy case, Gem County Sheriff agrees to serve papers