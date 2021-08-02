We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
The Deer Fire has burned approximately 1,000 acres in the Boise National Forest.
The wildfire burning in the Boise National Forest was 70% contained as of Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Boise National Forest Service.
Because of the significant precipitation that hit the area during the weekend, fire managers are reassessing the situation and deciding how to move forward, keeping firefighter safety and fire containment as top priorities, the release said. With more rain expected, flash flooding remains a concern in the burned area, the release said.
The blaze, which has been named the Deer Fire, has burned 865 acres near Arrowrock Dam. It was ignited by lightning Wednesday afternoon. A team of 179 personnel, including four engines and two helicopters, has been assigned to contain the fire, the release said.
Although the area received ample rainfall over the weekend, the forest is still dry and remains in Stage 1 fire restrictions, the release said.
Motorists should use caution driving along the Arrowrock road (No. 268) corridor and expect to encounter fire traffic and delays as crews work to suppress the fire, the release said. There are currently no closures in effect, the release said.
Visitors traveling to Atlanta, east of the blaze site, are encouraged to use National Forest System (NFS) road 327 (Granite/Rabbit Creek) and reminded that NFS road 384 (Edna Creek) is closed for construction and impassable, the release said.