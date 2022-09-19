Support Local Journalism


The house next door might not be owned by your neighbor or someone who lives in Idaho at all.

Last year, BoiseDev reported that as many as one in five homes in Boise are owned by someone who does not plan to live there. This matches with national real estate transfer data tracked by real estate consulting firm John Burns Real Estate Consulting, which estimates a fifth of homes sold nationwide go to investors. The percentage of investors buying homes climbs to 31% for homes priced under $200,000 nationwide.

