Boise River at Barber Park

The Boise River at Barber Park.

 Ada County Parks & Waterways

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff plan to increase flows on the Boise River in early April due to plentiful, melting snowpack.

The Boise River Basin sat at 128% of annual snowpack as of Tuesday, and annual precipitation for the basin is at 205% of normal, according to a news release from the agency issued Tuesday.

Recommended for you

Load comments