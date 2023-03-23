U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff plan to increase flows on the Boise River in early April due to plentiful, melting snowpack.
The Boise River Basin sat at 128% of annual snowpack as of Tuesday, and annual precipitation for the basin is at 205% of normal, according to a news release from the agency issued Tuesday.
“The water releases are necessary to reduce the risk of flooding later in the spring,” the release said.
Flows through the stretch of the river that runs through the city of Boise will be variable as staff adjust flows over the coming weeks from Lucky Peak Dam and Lake, the release said. Boise River reservoirs are at 63% capacity, and irrigation customers are expected to have a full irrigation season, the release said.
Members of the public should stay vigilant near the Boise River, the release said.
“The water is deep, cold, and fast,” the release said. “Individuals should use extreme caution near the river banks.”
Flows in the New York Canal, a major irrigation canal, may also vary, the release said.
Starting as early as April 3, water will be released from Lucky Peak Dam and Lake, and flow will increase daily by no more than 500 cubic feet per second with a target flow of 2,000 cubic feet per second.
River flow will be measured by the Glenwood Gauge, situated near where the North Glenwood Street bridge crosses the river.
The decision comes following several months of promising weather reports from regional water experts that drought is abating in much of the state thanks to La Niña bringing moisture from the Pacific Ocean.