BOISE — Billy Grayson thinks buildings hold one key to solving the climate crisis.
“Given that the building sector is responsible for close to 40% of the global greenhouse gas emissions, you won’t get there without the industry getting on the path to net zero,” Grayson said during his keynote presentation at the Urban Land Institute of Idaho’s half-day sustainability conference at the Boise Centre on Monday. Grayson heads ULI’s Centers and Initiatives institute.
Net zero can be defined generally as achieving a balance between the amount of greenhouse gases produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere through sequestration, according to report from S&P Global.
How to achieve net zero — and a even a net decrease in carbon emissions — is a conversation being had the world over to prevent additional catastrophic warming and halt the worst effects of climate change.
Climate change is costing the global economy, Grayson said. It is leading to an increase in the severity and intensity of climate events such as drought and extreme heat, he said. And natural disasters exacerbated by climate change are causing half a trillion dollars in unrecovered losses every year, an almost three-fold increase from 30 years ago, he said.
“The only way we’re going to get out of this is to make major reductions in greenhouse gas emissions this decade,” he said.
In real estate, the basic pathway to net zero is to build and retrofit buildings to be extremely energy efficient, power them with entirely renewable energy, and encourage tenants to be more energy efficient, Grayson said.
There are two types of carbon emissions to consider with buildings. Embodied carbon is the term for the carbon required to manufacture, transport, and install construction materials, Grayson said. Operational carbon is the energy consumed by the building and the people that use it, he said.
It is common to construct buildings with materials that require a lot of carbon to produce, such as steel and concrete. Studies have found that the amount of embodied carbon that is required to create those materials, get them to the construction site, and install them can account for 50% of the carbon use associated with the building over a 50-year period, Grayson said.
“So what that means is that the cement and steel produce more carbon going into your building than the energy you consume for 50 years in that building,” he said.
Historically, using less carbon-intensive materials or technologies to make buildings more energy efficient have not always penciled out for developers or landlords, Grayson said. However, the federal government’s passage of the Inflation Reduction Act means people can get a 12-36% tax rebate on projects such as electrification of buildings, energy efficiency upgrades, onsite renewable energy, and more, he said.
“That completely changes the calculation of these decarbonization strategies,” Grayson said.
City of Boise striding toward energy goals
The city of Boise has a goal to be powered by 100% clean electricity for its government operations by 2030, and for the city to be powered by 100% clean electricity by 2035, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said at the event.
Thanks to collaboration with Idaho Power and other entities, McLean said the city is on track to meet its 2030 goal five to six years early.
“We’re on track because of the steps we have been able to take in partnership with so many of you, and of course, the really innovative work of our residents and the expectation that our citizens have that we lead on this,” she said.
The city also has a goal for city government operations to be carbon neutral by 2035, and to achieve carbon neutrality citywide by 2050, she said.
Part of the underpinnings of such goals is the mayor’s interest in revamping the city’s zoning code, which will come before the city’s planning and zoning commission in April, McLean said.
For example, one component of a more modern zoning code would be allowing more housing construction along transit corridors, she said.
“A modern zoning code means that we can meet our climate action goals,” McLean said, “and that means our economy will thrive and be successful, and our community will be healthy and resilient.”