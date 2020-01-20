NAMPA — Mayor Debbie Kling will give Nampa's 2020 State of the City address at 4:30 p.m. March 12 at the Nampa Civic Center, according to a press release.
The address is free to attend and seating within the Civic Center's John Brandt Performing Arts Theater is available on a first-come first-served basis. The theme of the presentation is "The Power of One."
Immediately following the address, the community is invited to a reception with appetizers prepared by students of the Nampa School District culinary arts program from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The cost of the reception will be $5 and the deadline to RSVP is March 5.
Additional information, including the link to RSVP to the reception, will be available at cityofnampa.us/soc. Residents may also contact the Mayor’s Office with questions at 208-468-5401.