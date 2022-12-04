Four Dead University of Idaho

Red evidence markers and yellow police tape are wrapped on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, on the front door of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022 in Moscow, Idaho. 

 AP photo/Ted S. Warren

BOISE — The deaths of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago has riled up thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online.

Relatively few details have been released in the horrific case that has left the small town of Moscow stunned and grieving for Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

