NAMPA — A healthy response in the days and weeks following a traumatic event, such as Monday's Boise mall shooting, is crucial to avoid long-term problems, experts say.
"I'm just real worried that we are able to respond and that there's enough support out there to help people move through this and not carry it for more than is needed," said Janelle Stauffer, a licensed clinical social worker with a therapy practice in Nampa. "If we don't take care of it, trauma can turn into (post-traumatic stress disorder), which can be a lifelong ailment. If we take care of it, it doesn't have to turn into that."
Monday's shooting at the Boise Towne Square mall left three dead and at least four injured. But it likely had broader effects, not just for those who came into direct contact with the shooter or knew the victims, but for other people at the mall that day and for the community at large.
Those who experience trauma should take steps to allow their minds and bodies to recover, said Stauffer, who specializes in stress, trauma and detachment in her private practice and also teaches at Boise State University. A traumatic event often elevates the body's stress responses. That can lead to insomnia, a lack of appetite and other short-terms symptoms, which, if untreated, can lead to long-term stress disorders.
To counter those effects, one should seek out non-stressful environments and safe relationships with loving people, Satuffer said. Rest, healthy food and relaxing activities can also help the body return to a state of safety.
"These are all things that our bodies want," Stauffer said.
The same goes for people who weren't involved in the shooting but developed their own trauma after learning about it, a process known as vicarious traumatization. A sense of powerlessness can take hold in these situations. Avoid that pull by choosing "to respond with compassion or caring," Stauffer said. Raising money for victims is one way to do that.
Online platforms are collecting funds for victims Jo Acker and Roberto Padilla Arguelles. Idaho Central Credit Union also set up an account for the victims' families. Anyone can visit a branch and ask to donate to the “Victims of Boise Mall Shooting” account.
The National Child Traumatic Stress Network, a federally funded organization that provides clinical services, research and training, recommends limiting media and social media use after experiencing mass violence.
"You may be tempted to stay glued to your phone, but this can cause even more distress," the group suggests. "Try to disconnect from the news and social media at least for several hours every day."
But Stauffer said disconnecting entirely isn't beneficial either. "Don't overindulge," but if victims' stories are ignored, "they are alone," she said.
"We need to be here for those people, and we need to know their stories and have empathy for them," she said.
Therapy also can help, especially if trauma symptoms — such problems getting back to a normal routine or having intrusive thoughts — persist after a few days. Any therapist can help someone cope with trauma, Stauffer said, but there are trauma specialists. Psychology Today (psychologytoday.com) maintains a list of therapists and specialists in Treasure Valley cities.
Stauffer said she worries whether the area's mental health system, already taxed by increased needs resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, will be able to meet further demand caused by Monday's shooting.
"What I do know is that there are amazing trauma therapists in our area," she said. "They usually step-up and help out a little bit more because we all know that quick response to traumatic events means that it will decrease mental health need in the long term."
There are a number of other resources for people seeking help with trauma.
Victim witness coordinators, who help victims, witnesses and survivors of serious crimes, from the Boise Police Department, Ada County Sheriff’s Office and Meridian Police Department are available at Boise Towne Square mall to help people returning to work there. They're joined by FACES of Hope crisis counselors.
Additionally:
- The Idaho CareLine 211 is a free, statewide community information and referral service for those seeking social services. Dial 2-1-1 or call 800-926-2588.
- The All Seasons Mental Health and Family Care Clinic, which has offices in Boise and Nampa, is offering up to three free counseling sessions to those affected by the shooting. Call 208-321-0634.
- The Disaster Distress Helpline, operated by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, offers free crisis counseling and support to people experiencing emotional distress related to natural or human-caused disasters. Call or text 800-985-5990.
- Idaho's Council on Domestic Violence and Victims Assistance funds and promotes services to victims of crime. Call 208-332-1540 or send an email to info@icdv.idaho.gov
- The Idaho Crime Victims Compensation Program helps crime victims and their immediate families with the financial costs. Visit crimevictimcomp.idaho.gov.