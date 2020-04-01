BOISE — Voters' completed ballots for the May 19 primary election won't be due to county clerks until June 2, a delay intended to ensure Idahoans vote despite the state's switch to an all-absentee election amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Gov. Brad Little said Monday that he won't postpone the election, but Secretary of State Lawerence Denney said Wednesday Idahoans can register to vote and request an absentee ballot up until 8 p.m. May 19, Election Day.
The extension pushes back voters' deadline to submit ballots to county clerks to 8 p.m. June 2. Normally that deadline would have been 8 p.m. May 19.
In a press conference Wednesday, Denney said his office would be sending out absentee ballot request to every registered voter who has not already requested one.
"Given the growing number of coronavirus cases in Idaho, it was simply not safe for voters, election workers or the larger community to hold in person voting for the May primary," Denney said. "Having Idahoans request an absentee ballot and vote from home will protect the health of Idahoans, slow the spread of COVID-19 and allow the election to move forward as scheduled and ensure everyone can exercise their right to vote."
Once the voter receives their absentee ballot, they need to fill it out and mail it with the pre-addressed envelope to their county clerk.
Denney said the Secretary of State's Office will be sending every registered Idahoan a request form to request an absentee ballot in the next 10 to 14 days. He said that is approximately 500,000 households, though he expects many voters will have already requested a ballot before his office sends out the requests.
Denney said he is not sure the exact cost of the absentee ballot operation, but the state plans to receive federal funding that will cover the cost of the mailings.
On Tuesday, Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto told the Idaho Press that his office was struggling to find a company to send them enough envelopes in time for the absentee ballot election.
At the press conference, Denney said, "We will continue to work with Clerk Yamamoto and rest of the clerks who have problems with envelopes. We will work with vendors in state and out of state if we have to get the envelopes."
To request an absentee ballot online, visit idahovotes.gov.