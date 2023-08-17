Deadline to apply for an absentee ballot for school bond and levy elections in Canyon County is Friday.
School bond and levy elections will be held in 11 of 44 counties in Idaho on Aug. 29.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 102. * WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser River. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Deadline to apply for an absentee ballot for school bond and levy elections in Canyon County is Friday.
School bond and levy elections will be held in 11 of 44 counties in Idaho on Aug. 29.
Aside from Canyon, other counties are Bannock, Bingham, Bonner, Bonneville, Clearwater, Jerome, Lewis, Lincoln, Nez Perce and Twin Falls.
According to a news release from the Secretary of State office, only voters who live within the boundaries of a school district may vote in a school district election.
The election will take place at polling locations across the state on Aug. 29, with polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
More information and sample ballots are available online at https://voteidaho.gov/county-clerks/.
Voters can request an absentee ballot at www.VoteIdaho.gov through 5 p.m. Friday.
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.