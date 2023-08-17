absentee ballots file 5-19-20 by Brian (copy)

A clerk processes absentee ballots in 2020.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Deadline to apply for an absentee ballot for school bond and levy elections in Canyon County is Friday.

School bond and levy elections will be held in 11 of 44 counties in Idaho on Aug. 29.

