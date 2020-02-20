CALDWELL — Two people are dead and several others are injured — including a police officer — after a shooting at a Caldwell apartment complex Thursday afternoon, police said.

Caldwell police say the suspect and a second adult were killed in the shooting and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The officer injured in the shooting is said to have non life-threatening injuries. Two other people were injured and taken to the hospital. At press time Thursday evening, there is no word on the extent of their injuries.

The officer-involved shooting happened at the Portstewart Apartments, a senior living complex on South 10th Avenue, just south of Ustick Road.

Witnesses told KTVB they saw multiple police officers swarming the area at about 4:30 p.m.

10th Avenue between Ustick Avenue and Laster Street is currently blocked while the Critical Incident Task Force investigates. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

