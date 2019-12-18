ADA COUNTY — One person is dead after a reported domestic violence incident early Wednesday morning in Ada County.
Ada County Sheriff’s deputies received a call about 6:40 a.m. in reference to a domestic violence incident in the 400 block of South Linder Road, according to Patrick Orr, spokesman for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. One person in the house was deceased, Orr confirmed, and another person was injured, but was not transported to the hospital. Deputies did not make any arrests, Orr said.
Orr could not confirm the ages or identities of either people involved.
This is a developing story. It will be updated later.