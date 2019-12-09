BOISE — The former chairman of the Idaho Republican Party on Monday left an Ada County courtroom in handcuffs after being sentenced to 14 days in jail and then five years of probation, following a guilty plea earlier this year to first-degree stalking and unlawful entry in two separate incidents.
Jonathan Parker, 40, entered an Alford plea — which allows a defendant to plead guilty while not admitting to a criminal act — to those two charges in October.
The first-degree stalking charge stems from a May incident in which police found Parker hiding in the bushes outside his estranged wife’s apartment, wearing a wig and fondling himself.
Prosecutors say he went to her home twice. At the time, the two were going through a divorce, which was finalized last week.
The unlawful entry charge is tied to an incident in April when Parker entered the home of a female colleague in Meridian without her permission.
After Parker’s initial arrest in May on the stalking charge, prosecutors also charged him with trespass of property, intimidation of a witness and violation of a no-contact order because they said he had contact with both cases’ victims. Those charges were dismissed, and he pleaded guilty only to the stalking charge and the unlawful entry charge.
Parker had already resigned from his position as the chairman of the Republican Party in February.
In court Monday, Kelly Parker, Jonathan Parker’s ex-wife and the stalking case’s victim, asked 4th District Court Judge Patrick Miller to “consider the harshest, most strict penalty” in sentencing. Although Jonathan and Kelly Parker finalized their divorce last week, prosecutors did not know on Monday if she had changed her last name.
She said her ex-husband had been manipulative and dangerous even before the criminal case began. She wasn’t even the person who made the report that initiated the criminal investigation in the case, she said — it was a member of the public.
“There was behavior that threatened my safety long before the criminal activity, and once we got to the criminal activity it wasn’t even me that reported it — it was severe enough that other people in the public actually reported it,” Kelly Parker said. “That’s how severe it’s gotten.”
In her address to the court, she referenced the case’s presentence investigation report — a document written by a presentence investigator who talks with defendants in criminal cases before they are sentenced, to help give judges more information to consider during sentencing. She said, according to Parker’s statements in the report, he had not taken responsibility for his actions.
“He even mentioned in there — which I think speaks to the subtle nature of his manipulation — that he was actively praying for me and forgiving me daily,” she said. “And we’re not in court today — my friends haven’t taken time off work, my family didn’t travel here from out of state — because of my actions that I need forgiveness for. We’re here because of his actions.”
In court, Jonathan Parker said he’d accepted full responsibility for his actions.
“I make no excuses, I accept full responsibility for all of my actions,” he said. “I’m very sorry to those I’ve hurt. And that’s a responsibility I take. I ask for their forgiveness. I do ask that those I’ve hurt, that they do also move forward with forgiving me so we can move together.”
Throughout his address to the court, and at times becoming emotional, Jonathan Parker mentioned his daughter, whom he’d adopted with Kelly Parker. Jonathan Parker said he’s currently in counseling and has been meeting with his chaplain because he wants to be the best man he can be for her and because he believes she deserves good parents.
Miller issued a five-year no-contact order, which means Jonathan Parker cannot have contact with his ex-wife or the woman whose house he entered.
The judge sentenced Parker to serve 14 days in jail on both counts, but ordered the time should be served concurrently with one another, meaning the time he spends in jail satisfies both charges at the same time. After he serves the jail time, Parker will be on probation and his probation officer has the discretion to order him back to jail for up to 30 days without violating the probation, Miller ruled.
The judge also sentenced Jonathan Parker to 100 hours of community service and ordered him to undergo a psychological evaluation.
Parker began serving his jail sentence Monday. He was booked into the Ada County Jail just after 2:15 p.m.