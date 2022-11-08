Tom Dayley was ahead in the race for Democrat Commissioner Kendra Kenyon’s District 3 seat on the Ada County Commission, which would increase the Republican majority.
In preliminary results, Dayley had received 50.6% of votes and the other two candidates Patricia Nilsson and Anthony (Tony) Jones had received 44.8% and 4.6% respectively, as of the Idaho Press print deadline.
“I’m not taking anything for granted but I’m cautiously optimistic,” Dayley said Tuesday night.
Kenyon, the lone Democrat on the Ada County Commission, didn’t seek reelection, which set up an open race between three candidates: GOP primary winner Dayley; Democratic nominee Patricia Nilsson; and independent Anthony “Tony” Jones for a two-year term in the District 3 seat.
In District 2, GOP Commission Chairman Rod Beck was ahead of Democrat Stan Ridgeway, the former mayor of Eagle. Beck had received 52.9% compared with Ridgeway’s 47.1%. Early results showed Ridgeway ahead, but by press time Beck had pulled ahead.
“The trend is working,” Beck said. “The trend is doing what I thought it would do and the trend will keep growing.”
District 3
Dayley is a retired longtime government official, as previously reported. He holds a master’s degree in international relations from the University of Southern California and a bachelor’s in political science from Brigham Young University.
Nilsson is a retired land use planner. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science with double majors in forestry and wildlife from Virginia Tech, and worked in land-use planning for 36 years, 26 of those in Idaho.
Jones is an economist who became involved in local politics when he successfully fought a major housing development.
Jones holds a master’s degree from the University of Washington and a bachelor’s degree from Idaho State University, both in economics. He owns Rocky Mountain Econometrics, a consulting firm he’s operated since 1985. He’s also worked for the state and for private-sector firms in marketing, facilities planning and research.
District 2
Beck and Ridgeway were both unopposed in the primary.
Beck, 71, is a former executive director of the Idaho Housing and Finance Association whose career has largely been in real estate. He served in the Idaho Senate from 1985-90 and was Senate majority leader; and served again in 1995, before leaving after one year to head the IHFA. A longtime GOP activist, he has been regional chairman of the Idaho Republican Party and chaired the 2016 Trump for President campaign in Idaho.
Ridgeway, 74, said prior to the election he wants to “restore integrity to the board appointment process in Ada County,” and said, “Contrary to what developers say, growth does not pay for itself, which places the burden on current long-term residents and taxpayers. We need to make sure we aren’t sticking residents with the bill while developers make millions.”
Ridgeway holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Auburn University and a master’s degree in rehabilitation management from the University of San Francisco McLaren School of Business.
Ada County sheriff
Current Sheriff Matt Clifford led Democrat Victor McCraw in preliminary results, 57.6% to 42.4%, as of press time.
A 21-year veteran of the Ada sheriff’s office, Clifford was appointed to the post in June of 2021. He defeated Doug Traubel in the GOP primary; a lifelong Idahoan, Clifford holds a biology degree from Boise State University.
“I feel pretty good,” Clifford said. “Once we get past this general election ... I think people can finally settle in and feel confident with the Sheriff they have.”
Ada County coroner
Second-term Coroner Dotti Owens, a Democrat, was ahead of Republican Rich Riffle, 51% to 49.5%, as of press time.
Owens joined the Ada coroner’s office in 2010 as a death investigator and holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in criminal justice, from BSU and Arizona State University. Riffle is a retired police officer and deputy medical examiner from Oregon who holds a bachelor’s degree from Linfield College and moved to Idaho five years ago.
Ada County assessor
Longtime GOP Assessor Bob McQuade retired. Republican Rebecca Arnold won a four-way GOP primary. Arnold was ahead of Democrat Erik Berg, 57.2% to 42.8%, as of press time Tuesday.
Arnold is an attorney and former Ada County Highway District commissioner; she made an unsuccessful run for mayor of Boise in 2019. Berg, the current chair of the Ada County Democrats, sells commercial roofing in southern Idaho and Montana and also operates a business that sells ski lift parts.