Tom Dayley was ahead in the race for Democrat Commissioner Kendra Kenyon’s District 3 seat on the Ada County Commission, which would increase the Republican majority.

In preliminary results, Dayley had received 50.6% of votes and the other two candidates Patricia Nilsson and Anthony (Tony) Jones had received 44.8% and 4.6% respectively, as of the Idaho Press print deadline.

