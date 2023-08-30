The Bureau of Land Management is proposing day-use fees at Jump Creek Recreation Site in southwest Idaho.
Located seven miles southwest of Marsing, the popular area known for its 60-foot waterfall has seen recreation nearly double over the past six years as the region’s population has grown, the bureau said in a news release.
Because of that, the Jump Creek Recreation Site Business Plan includes a proposed $5 per vehicle day-use fee, or $25 annual pass, to begin no earlier than the spring of 2024. The plan would remain in place for 10 years.
According to the the bureau, the fee was determined through a comparative cost review of similar public and private facilities in surrounding counties. The only use change under consideration is removing permitted camping to make it a day-use site only, the agency said.
The news release stated that collecting fees will provide the Bureau of Land Management with resources to cover increased operational, maintenance and emergency response costs that are associated with increased use. That includes trash removal, vault toilet pumping, improving picnic site amenities, graffiti removal, and road and trail maintenance.
Currently, much of this work is done through independent contract services, the bureau said.
“These fees will enable BLM to improve services, add amenities desired by visitors and help offset costs incurred to administer the site, as well as for our partners at Owyhee County, who assist with enforcement patrols and search and rescue efforts,” BLM Boise District Manager Tanya Thrift said in the news release.
The Bureau of Land Management is currently seeking public comment on the proposal, which can be viewed at www.blm.gov. Public comment can be made through Sept. 27 by emailing BLM_ID_OwyheeOffice@blm.gov.