Hoadley at courthouse KTVB

Former Caldwell police officer Joseph leaves the courthouse after the first day of his trial.

 KTVB

Originally published Sept. 21 on KTVB.COM.

BOISE — Testimony in the Joseph Hoadley trial, the ex-Caldwell cop charged with four federal crimes, continued Wednesday where texts showed the former high-ranking officer could have wiped his laptop of evidence during an FBI investigation – “before they mysteriously disappear” he wrote in a text.

KTVB reporters Alexandra Duggan and Morgan Romero have been live-tweeting from the courtroom.

@MorganRomeroTV.

