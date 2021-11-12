“Dateline NBC” will examine Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell’s case for the fifth time on Friday with a two-hour special, titled “The Doomsday Files.”
The program airs at 8 p.m. on Friday on NBC.
A “Dateline NBC” news release said the special “features exclusive interviews, secret recordings, text messages, new evidence and more that shine a light on Lori and Chad’s true motivations.”
Host Keith Morrison will interview two brothers of Charles Vallow, Lori’s former husband who was killed in July 2019 by her brother Alex Cox.
Bobby Vallow told Morrison he’d been worried about his brother after “hearing about Lori’s spiritual 180,” the release said.
“He said she had chosen a different path, but maybe he didn’t know the extent of the path she chose,” Bobby Vallow said in a preview video from the show.
“The Doomsday Files” also will report on the couple’s inner circle, including Lori’s niece Melani (Boudreaux) Pawlowski’s alleged involvement with the couple’s fringe religious group that believed doomsday was near, the release said. The broadcast will include “never-before-heard secret audio recordings,” obtained by Dateline, of Pawlowski speaking about the attempted murder of her ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux. Pawlowski has denied any involvement with the shooting and being part of their religious group.
Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell have been charged with first-degree murder and other felonies after the bodies of 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow were found buried in Daybell’s yard. Daybell is also charged with murder for the death of his former wife, Tammy Daybell, who died a month before he married Vallow.