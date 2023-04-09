On Wednesday, Gov. Brad Little signed HB 328, a bill that prevents data centers from receiving both the sales tax exemption provided by the state and participating in urban renewal tax increments, into law.
The bill has caused quite an uproar in Kuna, which hosts the site of the future Meta data center many believe the bill takes aim at.
At the Kuna City Council meeting on Tuesday, the bill was the main topic of conversation. City staff and officials’ greatest concerns are the impacts the bill will have on the wastewater treatment facility that Meta is under contractual obligation to build.
Under urban renewal, a portion of a company’s property taxes is allocated to the city to use for building up infrastructure in the urban renewal district. Kuna, according to the city’s Economic Development Director Morgan Treasure, had planned to use the allocated money to build more hookups to the treatment plant aside from Meta’s — an expensive project due to layers of lava rock that rest a few feet below the surface. This would allow for more companies and users to move to the area easier and allow the water treatment plant to serve more than one user.
“We were counting on that increment money from Meta to be the city’s skin in the game to take Meta’s initial investment and catalyze it into a full industrial park to help balance out our city’s current 90% residential 10% commercial/industrial tax base,” Treasure said. “[HB 328] has thrown question marks all over everything.”
Kuna has a history of pining over its small budget and a list of things it can’t afford, like a recreation center and the full buildout of Helen Zamzow Park. Treasure said as of right now, the hookup expansion is probably off the table. City officials viewed the treatment plant as an asset that would “even the playing field” for Kuna when competing for companies. Nearby cities, such as Caldwell, Nampa and Boise, already have infrastructure for commercial projects built up.
Kuna Mayor Joe Stear said the new law will slow the hookup process and the industrial park expansion “way down” and cause the city to go in a different direction. While he expressed his disappointment in the bill’s passage, he also recognized the Legislature has the power to make cities go back to the drawing board with the legislation they’ve passed.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, one of HB 328’s sponsors said the intent of the bill was to provide property tax relief for the citizens — he said it should bring rates down by 17% for Kuna and 1% for Ada County. These numbers make an assumption on what the predicted property value of the data center will be upon completion — $725 million, according to the Idaho Tax Commission. But the data center is currently under a redesign and it is unknown what the final building will look like. Treasure said the tax reduction could be anywhere from 15-20% for Kuna. These numbers don’t factor in the seven other taxing districts Kuna property owners are subject to. And much of this hangs on where the levy rate will be in a few years when the project is complete.
These hypothetical numbers also don’t factor in the changes that will take place with HB 292, which addresses property taxes.
Gannon said the goal of the legislation was to allow for large data centers, which receive a sales tax exemption, to pay their fair share toward a community. Treasure said the amount Meta pays in taxes will not change, just the allocation of it. And according to Stear, the argument isn’t about tax relief, it’s about short-term versus long-term effect.
“We can get a little bit today or we can get more tomorrow, and that’s kind of the purpose of an urban renewal district,” Stear said. “And now we’ll have to look at that plan and see what it looks like for an urban renewal district out there. So it’s going to just take going back to the drawing board and figuring that all out.”
City officials have expressed frustration that they were not approached about a bill that seemingly targets them in a way they feel is obvious before it was introduced. Stear and Treasure said no legislators contacted them to get information about the data center and the urban renewal district ahead of time and they didn’t get much time to present their side before the bill, which had three different versions of itself introduced this session, came to a vote.
“It was very targeted, and it just was strange that there wasn’t more communication ahead of time,” Treasure said. “Going forward I think that if there’s legislation that is targeted towards a particular community, or even a handful of communities, having good stakeholder engagement ahead of time is a better course of action.”
Treasure said she was given three minutes to present to the Idaho House of Representatives and two minutes to present to the Senate before she stood for questions. She said she feels like some legislators don’t fully understand the impact of the bill. Stear said he found out about the bill because a legislator from southern Idaho contacted him to ask questions about it.
But Gannon said the city should have known about it sooner given that the Association of Idaho Cities, of which Stear is president, had representation at the original government hearing on the bill in January.
Gannon said he was hopeful that the tax decrease brought on by HB 328 would also make it easier for the Kuna School District to pass a bond. The district’s most recent bond on March 14 got the simple majority but failed to get the required supermajority vote.
Kuna School District’s financial advisors did look at HB 328, according to KSD Communication Director Allison Westfall. The advisors told the district the bill could help Kuna taxpayers but Westfall said it is unclear how it would help with district bonding.
“We face the same challenges,” Westfall said in an email. “A super majority is still needed to pass a bond. Our school district tax levy has consistently decreased and taxpayers are reluctant to approve tax increases.”