Proposed data center for Meta Platforms Inc. in Kuna.

 Rendering provided by BoiseDev courtesy of Meta

On Wednesday, Gov. Brad Little signed HB 328, a bill that prevents data centers from receiving both the sales tax exemption provided by the state and participating in urban renewal tax increments, into law.

The bill has caused quite an uproar in Kuna, which hosts the site of the future Meta data center many believe the bill takes aim at.

Kuna Meta announcement

Kuna Mayor Joe Stear discusses the building of a new Meta data center in his city during a press event in downtown Kuna in February 2022. 
State Affairs Hearing

Rep. John Gannon asks questions during a hearing before the House State Affairs Committee at the State Capitol in February. 

