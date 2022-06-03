A long line wrapped around the front of the Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church and down the sidewalk into the neighborhood located in the west end of downtown Boise. Outside of the Greek Food Festival, music and voices could be heard from down the block.
After two years of the event being restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival is back to its full capacity.
Located on Bannock Street, the festival is an annual event run by the church and additional community members. Friday was the first day of this year’s event, with more activities and food to come on Saturday.
Jim Kinnas is the general chair, planning for the festival for around 20 years.
“You can’t do it without a team under you,” Kinnas said.
Because of the pandemic, the last time the festival was held in its entirety was 2019.
“The best we ever had,” Kinnas said.
But with the pandemic hitting Idaho in spring of 2020, the festival was canceled, despite preparations beginning months ahead. Last year saw a “drive-thru” handing out food to cars, which Kinnas felt did not work well.
Finally, for its 40th anniversary, things are taking a turn for the better. The festival is selling commemorative wine glasses and T-shirts for this milestone.
As children danced at the festival Friday, the announcer reminded the audience that it’s customary to throw money for the dancers.
Kinnas said they usually prepare for nearly 4,000 attendees, a number visible in the bustling of Friday’s crowd. As for food, nearly all pastries are homemade in addition to some of the foods.
“We pretty much get everything else here in-house,” Kinnas said.
Other classic items on the menu include Greek gyros, souvlaki and baklava.
The festival is made possible by a group of around 70 volunteers and with help from Life’s Kitchen, a nonprofit dedicated to helping young adults gain life skills.
“Good food, great pastries,” Kinnas listed. “And that’s about it.”
For over 30 years, Sia Raymondi has been helping at the festival, now as the pastry chairman, overseeing the kitchen. She leads a group of about 12 community members in the days prior to the event.
“It’s nice getting all the ladies together to cook,” Raymondi said. “We’ve missed that social interaction.”
With five different types of pastries to prep, the team takes weeks to bake each one. In total, they bake over 10,000 pastries.
“I have it down to a system, but it does get chaotic at times,” Raymondi said.
With her time involved in the community and event planning, Raymondi can’t seem to take a break.
“I swear every year is going to be my last,” Raymondi said. “And once you see the whole crowd, and the dancers, that’s nice.”
Piper French stood by tables in her own backyard, selling gems and jewelry as a part of the festival. Her house is next door, with the other festivities only separated by a chain link gate.
“It started with me washing dishes, and I was a dancer for a few years,” French explained.
For 14 years French has participated in the festival, being a neighbor to the church.
As she began collecting gems, French started selling her homemade jewelry during the days’ festivities.
“Now we’ve kind of built a great relationship because of it,” French said. “They’ve known me, they’ve watched me grow up and watched me graduate high school.”
The past two years of COVID-19 put a damper on both the festival and her business. French is glad to see things coming back.
“Come out and see it!” French said, “It’s a lot of fun.”
The festival’s funds help the church cover its bills, according to Kinnas. The rest is donated to various local organizations.
“It’s not just for us, it’s for the community as well,” Kinnas said.
Friday’s festival continued until 9 p.m., wrapping up with a final 8 p.m. dance.
Saturday’s festivities go from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with dances starting every hour beginning at 12:30 p.m. More information can be found on the festival’s website.
“I just hope we have enough room and food,” Kinnas laughed.