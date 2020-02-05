BOISE — Alaska Airlines is adding a daily, nonstop flight from Boise to Everett, Washington, beginning this summer.
Starting June 18, Treasure Valley residents will be able to fly once per day to Everett year-round. Everett is roughly 30 miles north of Seattle.
“The Boise Airport is excited Alaska Airlines has decided to expand their network in Boise," Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said in a press release. "Seattle is our busiest market for air travel, and with the addition of Everett it gives our passengers the opportunity to get to their final destination even quicker."
There will be a flight departing Boise for Everett at 7 a.m. and one leaving Everett for Boise at 9:40 p.m every day. Times are subject to change.
Alaska Airlines will also be adding a two daily nonstop flights to Los Angeles in March.