BOISE — Thousands of people gathered in Jack’s Urban Meeting Place on Wednesday night to celebrate Día de Muertos, honoring the dead with altars and things the deceased enjoyed in life like dancing, food and drink.

Sarai Llanes and the Children’s Mariachi Cantares de Mi Pueblo started the celebration with music, playing for an audience dotted with face paint and smiles.

Students from Idaho Arts Charter School in Nampa perform during the Día De Muertos celebration at JUMP in downtown Boise on Wednesday.
Members of the Cantares de Mi Pueblo children’s mariachi band perform during the Día De Muertos celebration Wednesday.

