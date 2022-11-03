BOISE — Thousands of people gathered in Jack’s Urban Meeting Place on Wednesday night to celebrate Día de Muertos, honoring the dead with altars and things the deceased enjoyed in life like dancing, food and drink.
Sarai Llanes and the Children’s Mariachi Cantares de Mi Pueblo started the celebration with music, playing for an audience dotted with face paint and smiles.
“It was a nice experience,” Llanes said. “I like being able to celebrate my culture.”
Llanes, 13, joined the band in August to play with her cousins.
Elena Taylor, who came with her family, was excited to see her sister and daughter dance at the celebration.
“It’s just a little piece of Mexico,” she said.
Although, in Mexico, Day of the Dead is a little different.
“It’s a whole different vibe. We get to go to the cemetery, there’s loud music and everybody just comes together as a family,” Taylor said. “You stay there from early morning all the way to nighttime and everybody’s having a good time and just remembering loved ones.”
It’s important for her to educate her daughter about the importance of celebrating those who have passed, Taylor said.
“It’s super cool that we get to pass that down not only to our own race, but to people who are not from Mexico.”
Joanna Collett, who came to Boise from Australia 11 years ago, took her two kids to the celebration to teach them about Mexican culture.
“It’s beautiful,” Collett said. “I know when we think about the dead it sounds sad, but for them it’s a celebration and treasured memories. That, to me, is beautiful.”
Watching the dancing at the celebration was what Collett was looking forward to the most.
“Extra culture makes life zesty,” Collett said. “I just love how JUMP makes it available to everybody and welcomes the whole community.”
Michelle Oroco sat with her daughter, Olivia, waiting for her upcoming performance.
“Dance is part of our culture, our kids are representing our culture,” Michelle Oroco said. “We just want to show what our ancestors believed in.”
The altars were set up on the first floor of JUMP. They are a way to thank the dead and remember them, Event Curator Norma Pintar said.
“This is a very ancient tradition,” Pintar said. “When we set the altar, we use pictures, water, special bread, some of the deceased’s items because we believe they come and visit on the first and second of November.”
This year, there were seven altars honoring those who have passed on, including one for Boise State University professor Errol Jones, who wrote three books about immigration. He passed away in April 2018. He worked closely with the refugee and Latino community, Pintar said.
“It means a lot to allowing the Hispanic community to share our tradition with other cultures,” Pintar said.
People don’t need to be Hispanic to dance or participate in the Día de Muertos celebration, Pintar said.
“My belief is that we can understand any culture through art,” Pintar said. “That is how you learn about other cultures.”