PENDLETON, Ore. — Mark Browning, vice president of college relations at the College of Western Idaho, has been hired as the new president at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Oregon.
“Mark’s experience and passion for community colleges and students is very evident and exciting for BMCC,” Jane Hill, chairwoman of the BMCC board, said in a news release from the college. “He has a unique ability to form, cultivate and enhance relationships that will serve the College very well both internally and in our regional communities.”
Western Nebraska Community College President Carmen Simone, Christopher Villa, the former president of Portland Community College’s Rock Creek campus, and Whatcom Community College (Washington) Vice President for Student Services Dr. Luca Lewis were the other finalists, the release said.
Browning said he is eager to begin work at Blue Mountain Community College.
“My wife and I are anxious to jump in and become a part of the Blue Mountain family and the greater eastern Oregon community,” he said in the release. “BMCC is a wonderful place that has and will change lives for all who come through our doors.”
Browning has served as a College of Western Idaho administrator since 2016, according to CWI’s website. Though Browning’s official start date is not yet set, it will likely be in the fall, according to the East Oregonian newspaper.
CWI had more than 21,000 students taking classes for credit in the 2020 fiscal year, including 12,098 dual-credit enrollees.
Blue Mountain Community College has a total enrollment of 4,917, according to the state of Oregon website.
Prior to working at CWI, Browning was vice president of communications and government relations at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene for four years.
Before arriving at NIC, Browning spent five years as the chief communications and legislative officer for the Idaho State Board of Education. His earlier professional experience included serving as news director for the CBS affiliate in Boise, as well as the main anchor and executive producer at the NBC station in Pocatello, the website said.
Browning shifted gears professionally at age 39, the East Oregonian reported. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications with a political science emphasis and then earned a master’s degree in public administration from University of Idaho in 2012, the CWI website said.
He will graduate from an education doctoral program at Idaho State University this fall, according to the East Oregonian.
After Blue Mountain Community College President Dennis Bailey-Fougnier resigned in February for health reasons, the college opened a search for its next president.
CWI also is looking for a new president. President Bert Glandon, who held the post from 2009 to 2021, announced his retirement as of May 15. A formal search is expected to get underway in mid-July.