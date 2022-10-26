Support Local Journalism


NAMPA — Nampa Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mitch Minnette has wondered recently what would happen if the kerfuffle at North Idaho College were to happen at the College of Western Idaho.

“I do think about the North Idaho College stuff because it would affect the business community,” Minnette said as moderator of a chamber-hosted trustee candidates debate for CWI on Tuesday night. “It would paralyze the Nampa and Treasure Valley community if CWI does not thrive … so the chamber is going to do everything we can to make sure we support the mission of the college.”

CWI board candidate Jim Reames speaks while candidate Annie Hightower looks on during a debate facilitated by the Nampa Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.
A look at the candidates facing off for the College of Western Idaho board
CWI board candidate and incumbent Molly Lenty, center, speaks during a debate facilitated by the Nampa Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday. Nicole Bradshaw is on the left and Jan Zarr is at right. 
Slate of GOP-backed candidates targets Idaho college board posts

