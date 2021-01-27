BOISE — Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, College of Western Idaho officials reported to lawmakers Wednesday that its property tax rates are going down, enrollment remains strong and graduations are up.
“We were able to actually not furlough any of our members or cut any of our programs,” CWI President Bert Glandon told the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. “We managed and reassigned duties, and we kept ourselves student-centric focused.”
“We also are very proud of the increase that we are experiencing in our graduation rate,” he said.
Glandon said next year will be the 6th straight year that the Treasure Valley community college doesn’t increase tuition for students, and its property tax rates have been on a downward trend since 2014.
“We’ve actually lowered our levy rate,” Glandon told lawmakers. The rate has dropped each year from a high of $16.63 per $100,000 of assessed value in 2014 down to $12.59 in 2019. “And for 2020, it looks like our property tax rate will drop to $12.42,” he said.
Due to high property values in the Treasure Valley, CWI’s levy in 2019 brought in $9.6 million in property tax funding. The College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls, by comparison, collected $7.2 million with a levy rate of $96.70 per $100,000 of assessed value. North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene collected $16 million in property taxes with a rate of $79.77; new College of Eastern Idaho collected $1.1 million with a levy rate of $15.
“The growing valuation of the tax base in Ada and Canyon counties is helping to drive more funds back to the public,” Glandon said. “And it is the responsibility of agencies like the College of Western Idaho to control spending and keep those rates in check. And I’m proud to say that our college administration and faculty and staff have been able to do that.”
Idaho’s four community colleges have a general fund budget of $48.2 million in state funds this year; for next year, Gov. Brad Little is recommending $50.8 million, a 5.4% increase. A big chunk of the increase comes from an expansion in nursing programs statewide that the governor is proposing; Glandon welcomed that move, which would add $200,000 for CWI.
The proposal “really helps us address workforce needs,” Glandon told lawmakers.
The governor’s budget recommendation also includes a $757,500 boost for CWI due to an enrollment workload adjustment. “We remind the committee that EWA addresses costs we’ve already incurred and paid for in the past, as EWA is calculated on a three-year rolling average,” Glandon said. “It’s not projections of the future, but past experience.”
CWI opened in 2009 with just over 1,200 students, Glandon said. Today, it’s serving roughly 30,000, counting all programs.
The college had 21,539 credit students in 2020, including 12,098 high school students earning dual credit; and 8,134 non-credit students, including basic skills education and workforce development. That comes to a total of 29,673, down about 2.7% from the previous year.
CWI’s graduation rate, measured as the percentage of students who complete a degree within three years, rose from 27% in 2018, to 28% in 2019; to 30% in 2020.
“This past year, we worked diligently to serve our students to the best degree possible under COVID,” Glandon said.
Last March, the college extended its spring break by a second week to plan for changes. Over those two weeks, he said, the faculty put together plans to offer all courses in five different modes: Online and synchronous; online and asynchronous; hybrid; “high-flex,” which allows students to switch back and forth among all the options; and face to face.
“We ended up in the spring being able to serve all of our students and guaranteeing them that they would graduate through one of those methods,” he said.
In fiscal year 2020, CWI reported that it awarded a total of 2,549 degrees and certificates, including 953 associate degrees.
The college had 7,593 students on campus in Canyon County; 5,200 in Ada County; 13,661 at community locations; and 8,602 online.
In-district resident tuition for a full-time undergraduate student is $3,336. Seventy-three percent of CWI students receive some form of financial aid.
“We were really shocked to find out that our summer enrollment actually was up from the past year,” Glandon said. “In doing this, we really believe that we have made a significant move in terms of making sure our students feel comfortable, safe and secure in this new environment that we’re working in.”
He said the college has benefited from wide community support, especially in programs like nursing, diesel and welding, where students had to do in-person activities to complete their coursework.
“We found community members actually rallying with us to help us do that,” Glandon told JFAC, including offering access to work sites.
“We are a community-based organization, and feel very positive and believe that our community supports us greatly,” he said.
Glandon said the college has seen an increase in the past year in the number of students needing remedial courses, and anticipates that will continue, particularly with the post-pandemic freshman class that starts next fall.
“This has been a challenging year,” Glandon said. “I will tell you that students across the state are struggling with this transition to a new delivery system. So we are gearing ourselves up now and anticipating that.”
Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, JFAC co-chair, told Glandon, “Please extend our appreciation to your staff for all the good work you’re doing throughout the Treasure Valley. We appreciate the college very much.”