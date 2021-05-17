NAMPA — College of Western Idaho has picked Jim Reames as its new trustee for Zone 3. He joins the five-person Board of Trustees after a unanimous vote Thursday.
Reames replaces April Baylon-Mendoza, who resigned in March. Reames is a market president at First Federal Savings and Loan, serves as the Nampa Saint Alphonsus Foundation vice chairman and is a Nampa Boys and Girls Club board member.
“I’m honored to serve on CWI’s Board, and I’m thrilled to work with such a dedicated group of faculty and staff at the College to ensure students have access to high-quality education in the Treasure Valley,” Reames said in a news release.
Baylon-Mendoza gave up her seat as she planned to move out of Zone 3 in Canyon County. Zone 3 covers Kuna, parts of Meridian and Nampa. Baylon-Mendoza beat incumbent Mary Niland in the November election with 51.3% of the votes and 124,044 votes total.
Rather than an election, the board of trustees reviewed applications and picked Reames to fill the open spot. He'll be up for election in November 2022.
“Jim has a passion for helping and serving his community and I’m excited to have him on CWI’s Board,” Board Chairwoman Molly Lenty said in a news release. “His history of service to the community and his financial background and expertise will be a tremendous asset for the College as we continue to thrive and empower students.”