The College of Western Idaho's board of trustees on Thursday selected the school’s interim president.
In a unanimous vote, Provost Denise Aberle-Cannata was selected to fill the position, effective Sunday.
“Interim-President Aberle-Cannata has experience in several roles and settings which has provided her with a valuable understanding of higher education ranging from operations to instruction,” board Chairwoman Molly Lenty said in a statement. “She is an extremely capable leader with deep institutional credibility that will serve CWI and our students well.”
According to the press release, CWI is still in search of the institution’s next president. The company Summit Search Solutions is assisting in the process and will be holding focus groups to provide input on the desired president profile.
Former President Bert Glandon, who in 2009 became the second president in the college's history, announced his retirement in February. His last day is Saturday.
Those wanting to learn more about the process and wanting to attend the Business and Community focus group on May 21, can visit CWI’s website for more information.